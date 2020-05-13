Artists Demand Creative Solutions to the Culture Crisis

Cultural and arts organizations banded together on Tuesday, May 12 to demand that the government support the arts, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Among the participating institutions were the Jerusalem Cinematheque, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Haifa Museum, Habima Theatre, Tower of David Museum, Tzavta Theater Company, Tel Aviv Museum, Beit Lessin Theater, Batsheva Dance Company, Israel Ballet, Gesher Theater, Khan Theater, Suzanne Dellal Centre, Israeli Opera and dozens of others.

The staff of every cultural institution, dressed in black shirts, stood together at noon on empty stages and at auditoriums and museums holding signs imploring the government, "Don't leave this museum/stage/screen empty."

Theaters are able to reopen June 14 but can only admit 100 people at a time, with seats separating groups on the sides. There is still no update regarding the prevention of economic collapse.

Jerusalem Cinematheque events manager Carole Dreyfus, who took part in the protest, said about 80% of the staff had to stop working in March.

Another theater staff member said: "Usually all these arts groups are so competitive. They are fighting each other for funding, media attention and audiences. Only a global pandemic could bring them together."





