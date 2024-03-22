Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Comedy About A Bank Robbery comes to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run 31 March - 2 May.

Summer 1958. Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond. An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend and the maintenance man. With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can't be trusted.

In a town where everyone's a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

Duration: 100 Minutes