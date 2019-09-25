Wonder In The Air At The Kingsley As Hundreds Audition For Fota Island Christmas Experience

There was early Christmas cheer at The Kingsley yesterday as hundreds of Cork elves turned up to interview for parts in this year's Fota Island Resort's Christmas Wonder experience. The annual event brings over sixty thousand people from all over the country to Fota Island each December to celebrate the festive season in a specially created winter wonderland.

Santa Claus was present to help judges decide who had what it takes to win a role at this year's Wonder, which opens at Fota Island Resort on November 23. Trisha Lewis (AKA Trisha Transformation) joined fellow judges Seamus Leahy of The Fota Collection and Teral Cullen, Project Manager of Wonder, to select the brightest, bubbliest and best of Ireland's elves.

"Once again we were delighted by the huge turnout for this year's elf interviews," said Seamus Leahy, "and the level of talent from everyone who auditioned never fails to amaze us. Santa is definitely going to have some wonderful helpers at Fota Island Resort this Christmas and we are looking forward to welcoming people from all over Cork and Ireland to Wonder."

Two hundred elves were selected by judges today at The Kingsley as they enacted scenes from their favourite Christmas movies and recounted their favourites stories from the North Pole. "The elves were just full of energy and exactly what Santa and ourselves were looking for," said Trisha Lewis. "We'd some tough choices to make but we're sure that we've ended up with Cork's finest Christmas helpers that will bring lots of joy to the children and families at Fota this year."

Wonder at Fota Island Resort runs from the 23 of November to the 23 of December. Individual tickets for Wonder at Fota Island Resort cost from €14.00 to €18.00 per adult and €21.00 to €28.00 per child and children under one free. Tickets are available to buy online from October 2 at www.fotawonder.ie.

For further details on great value family packages which include early bird tickets to Wonder at Fota Island Resort see www.fotaisland.ie.





