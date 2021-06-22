We Banjo 3, To Stream Live From Galway, Ireland This Thursday, June 24

Heralded bluegrass/Americana quartet We Banjo 3 (WB3) will stream live from Galway, Ireland, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PT. Entitled We Banjo 3: Light of Summer, this virtual event will find the group performing in the home studio (dubbed Ceolchroí - English translation, Heart Song) of WB3 fiddle player Fergal Scahill. Nestled in a lush forest that surrounds Galway, Ceolchroí is the perfect setting for a night of music and merriment.



We Banjo 3: Light of Summer tickets and merchandising bundles, featuring limited-edition event items, are on sale now. Tickets are $25 and include unlimited on-demand streaming access for 7 days post-event (expires July 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EDT). Tickets may be purchased at music.webanjo3.com/LightofSummerTIX.



Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, We Banjo 3 is a Galway and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--who seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying Signature Sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments--banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion--effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley's propulsive voice with pitch perfect harmonies. Live on stage, WB3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, making them fan favorites at a broad range of festivals including Merlefest, BottleRock, Summer Camp, ROMP, Wintergrass, Milwaukee Irish Fest and more. Their recordings, Haven (2018) and Roots To Rise Live (2019), both reached the #1 position on Billboard's Bluegrass chart.



We Banjo 3's most recent live streamed performance, We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland ( March 2021) marked the first time all four WB3 band members were together and performing live on stage since the pandemic shut down their touring in 2020. For this epic virtual show, the band partnered with over 55 venues throughout the U.S. selling almost 3,000 tickets worldwide. The response from WB3's extremely loyal fans was outstanding!



WB3 is looking forward to returning to the U.S. post COVID-19. They are pleased to announce 4 shows co-billing with The Infamous Stringdusters including:



October 20 @ The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

October 21 @ House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

October 22 @ EXPRESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH

October 23 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI



Additional fall tour dates, and details on December's "A Winter Wonderful" tour - a special holiday performance celebrating the season - to be announced soon. Info is available at webanjo3.com.