Vagabond Small-Group Tours of Ireland Launches New Five-Day Adventure Program

Award-winning Vagabond Small Group Tours of Ireland has posted a new, competitively priced adventure that fits neatly between two weekends.



The 5 Day Vagabond Edge of the World Tour keeps in focus those travelers who are hungry for adventure but who are often time- and budget-challenged, notes Rob Rankin, founder/owner. The itinerary begins and ends in Dublin where guests (up to 13) are collected in a VagaTron Mercedes 4x4 tour vehicle for a comfortable and action-packed immersion embracing southwestern Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way.



The 2020 Monday-through-Friday departures are April 20, May 4, June 1, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 28 and Oct. 12. The per person double rate is €1255 (single supplement €180). An estimated $USD price of $1,410 is based on the latest 2020 dollar-to-euro rate. See: https://vagabondtoursofireland.com/tour/5-day-tour-ireland-from-dublin.



The adventure begins in Galway, the 2020 European Capital of Culture. South of Galway Bay is the Burren; home to a microclimate that encourages Arctic and Mediterranean plants alike to flourish under the gaze of the Cliffs of Moher, a favorite filming site in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. A 30-minute ferry ride delivers guests across the River Shannon to Kerry where surf lessons and beach walks pump the blood for a hike through a glaciated valley in the heart of the Dingle Peninsula.



Slea Head is the name given to 30 miles of draw-dropping vistas stretching out to one of Europe's most westernmost points. Nearby waters are home to Fungie, a celebrity dolphin best greeted by sea kayak or perhaps during a guided rowing experience in a traditional boat oared by a handful of seafarers at a time. The finer points of the terrain are explored on a guided horseback ride (for added flexibility, all adventure activities bar hiking are optional).



Next up are red deer grazing in a native oak forest, the ruins of the 15th century Muckross Abbey and the off-road joy of biking through Killarney National Park where ghosts of former copper mines vie for attention with one cascading waterfall after another.



When bound for Dublin on the last day, the itinerary moves north and inland, with a pause to kiss the Blarney Stone and a hike near the 12th century Cahir Castle, replete with crenellations and one of the largest medieval fortresses in Ireland.



Accommodations on this tour are Spanish Point House, Dingle Skellig Hotel or Dingle Bay Hotel and Lansdowne Arms Hotel.



Vagabond Small-Group Tours of Ireland offers two types of culturally immersive travel. Vagabond Adventure Tours (the style hosting the 5 Day Vagabond Edge of the World Tour) are for active travelers who want to mix up hiking, kayaking and biking and other outdoor adventures with history, culture, dining and shopping. Driftwood Journeys of Discovery follow similar itineraries but at an intimate and in-depth looking and lingering pace, sans the physical exertion.



On all of its tours, Vagabond staff curate locally owned accommodations, pubs and restaurants that help serve their goal of responsible and sustainable travel. In the end, the mission is to have guests "love Ireland as much as we do." Transport is in a custom Mercedes VagaTron 4x4 tour vehicle or special mini-buses which allow access beyond where regular tour buses go.



For details on this journey see https://vagabondtoursofireland.com/tour/5-day-tour-ireland-from-dublin.





