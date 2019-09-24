Tipperary Dance Platform International Dance Festival Returns For 10th Edition

With the theme Dance & Tradition, Dance & Community the 10th edition of the Tipperary Dance Platform International Dance Festival, which takes place in venues throughout the county, is an energetic yet subtle mix of discovery, artistic relevance, networks of support, and the kind of loyalty that builds over time amongst artists and partners who are trying to achieve similar goals.

In October 2010, Spanish Choreographer and Dancer Roberto Torres was the first guest artist to perform at the Tipperary Dance Platform International Festival. Since then, dozens and dozens of dancers, choreographers and film makers have performed or shown their work at TDP' and Roberto returns for the 2019 Festival to present the wonderful 'Una Vez Mas', a delicate, bittersweet, and humorous piece depicting the relationship of an ageing couple. Performed by Roberto and Carmen Werner on Thursday, October 10th in The Source Arts Centre in Thurles. Also on October 10th Roberto Torres will conduct Masterclass in Excel Arts Centre.

Other international guests expected at this year's Festival include Choreographer Karine Ponties, founder of the Belgium Dance Company Dame de Pic, Greek Choreographer Polina Kremasta, Portuguese dancer and choreographer Tania Carvalho and French choreographer Marie Lenfant.

Audiences are invited to enjoy the wide range of Performances, Exhibitions, Live Installations, Screendance and Masterclasses in a programme that will take place in venues, galleries, libraries and cinemas, in Tipperary, Cashel, Clonmel, Lisvernane, Thurles and Nenagh, from October 7th to 13th.

View the full programme at www.tdp-danceplatform.ie





