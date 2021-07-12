Tickets For The Abbey Theatre's World Premiere Of WALLS AND WINDOWS Are On Sale Today

Today the Abbey Theatre announces live audiences will be welcomed for the second time this year, for the world premiere of Rosaleen McDonagh's Walls and Windows on the Abbey stage from 23rd - 28th August 2021.

Walls and Windows is a tender, complex and beautiful love story that examines how external circumstances pull people apart, when all they really want is to be together. All Julia and John want is to live their lives with their two sons, on their own terms. But despite their hopes, the outside world and its racism puts paid to their plans.

Directed by Jason Byrne, artistic director of Loose Canon Theatre Company, the stellar cast of eight are: Hazel Clifford (Starry Night, The Playboy of the Western World), John Connors (Love/Hate, Cardboard Gangsters), Hilda Fay (Float Like a Butterfly, Whistleblower), Sorcha Fox (Ros na Rún, Jimmy's Hall), Ruairí Heading (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Myles Maher, Ericka Roe (Herself, Dublin Murders) and Nyree Yergainharsian (Fair City, The Plough and the Stars).

Jen Coppinger, Head of Producing, Abbey Theatre, said: 'Rosaleen McDonagh's Abbey debut is momentous, marking the first Abbey production to be written by a Traveller. It is not only an honour but also a privilege to work with Rosaleen, her authentic and honest voice has created a beautiful play which we look forward to sharing with our audiences.'

Rosaleen McDonagh, Walls and Windows playwright, said: 'As a female Traveller with a disability, not for a second did I believe that my work would be on the national stage. I am giddy with pride but mostly ambitious for those of us who are compelled to move forward, take our place and free our imaginations.'

Walls and Windows began as a short play commission as part of the Abbey Theatre's first lockdown initiative, Dear Ireland, in May 2020. Such was the impact that the Abbey Theatre commissioned Rosaleen McDonagh to expand the play, making its world premiere on Ireland's national stage just over a year later.

In line with government guidelines, each performance has a maximum of 50 people. Audience pods of up to six people are allowed. Seats will be allocated on arrival to ensure each pod is two metres from the next one. Tickets are limited and expected to go quickly.

The performance will also be live-streamed on 27th and 28th August, and available on-demand until 11th September.

In-theatre have just gone on sale, today 12th July 2021.