Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Makers Ltd Presents GHOSTLIGHT By Ger FitzGibbon This Month

The show will preview Tuesday 20 September and run Wednesday 21–Thursday 22 September 2022.

Ireland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Theatre Makers Ltd Presents GHOSTLIGHT By Ger FitzGibbon This Month

Dr Ger FitzGibbon, the former Head of Drama & Theatre Studies at UCC and a freelance writer and director, is bringing his new play Ghostlight to The Everyman stage.

Have you ever wondered what happens in an empty theatre when the audience go home? The chatter of the audience has died away; the show is over; doors are locked; the theatre is dark and empty. A solitary light, the ghostlight, is the only thing we can see. But what happens if the ghostlight goes out? A solitary actor stumbles in and finds himself alone onstage, facing the darkness of the theatre, the night, his own darkness. Ah, but is he really alone?

Ghostlight, is a new dark comedy by Ger FitzGibbon (The Hairdresser's Calendar, Matched, Tenebrae, The Bed, Johnno's Wars, The Four-Faced Liar). Written specifically for The Everyman, it explores the whole business of theatre, of performance itself. At the same time, through the character of veteran actor Baz McAuliffe and the ghosts of his and the theatre's past, it brings its audiences through the highs and lows of the night and the dark; moments of darkness that ambush us as we strive to keep the party going.

Writer and Co-Director, Ger FitzGibbon commented: I'm really looking forward to seeing this piece come to life in The Everyman, it was such fun to write and this is the theatre for which it was written. The Everyman itself, and all its history, is like another rich character in the play."

Producer and star, Jack Healy commented: "Acting is something I love, and that makes sense of my life. For the first time in three years I will be on The Everyman stage and playing as an actor with The Everyman theatre itself as my co-star. I'm delighted."

CAST

Jack Healy
Niamh Santry

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by Ger FitzGibbon
Directed by Emelie FitzGibbon and Ger FitzGibbon
Produced by Jack Healy and Theatre Makers Ltd
Sound and Video Designer Cormac O'Connor
Lighting Designer and Production Manager Tim Feehily
Costume Desiger and Design Consultant Valentina Gambardella 

The Everyman is core funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and Cork City Council.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online at everymancork.com, by calling 021 450 1673 or by visiting the box office in person (box office and lines open 12pm Mon-Sat).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


OWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This MonthOWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This Month
September 12, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
MADEMOISELLE F Comes to the Belgrade Theatre Next MonthMADEMOISELLE F Comes to the Belgrade Theatre Next Month
August 31, 2022

This October, a powerful new drama comes to the Belgrade Theatre's B2 stage with Mademoiselle F, running from Tues 4 – Sat 8 Oct. Written by Vanessa Oakes and directed by Mark Evans, Mademoiselle F made its premiere last summer at the Shop Front Theatre, and now returns to Coventry in its new home of the Belgrade Theatre.
The Gate Theatre to Present THE STEWARD OF CHRISTENDOM at The EverymanThe Gate Theatre to Present THE STEWARD OF CHRISTENDOM at The Everyman
August 29, 2022

The Gate will present a new production of Sebastian Barry’s seminal play The Steward of Christendom, directed by Louise Lowe and featuring Owen Roe as Thomas Dunne, at The Everyman. The production will run for five performances only from September 6th to 10th.
Mufutau Yusuf Shares The Irish Premiere Of OWE at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival in SeptemberMufutau Yusuf Shares The Irish Premiere Of OWE at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival in September
August 24, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
Cork City's Culture Night Programme Announced For 2022Cork City's Culture Night Programme Announced For 2022
August 23, 2022

 This year’s Culture Night, on September 23rd, will see venues all over the country open their doors, late into the night. From music to the arts, to comedy, fashion, and literature, entertainment lovers are in for a real treat as more than 1,000 live events are planned. Cork City’s Culture Night Programme has an astonishing array of events which will appear in online listings and printed fliers around the city over the next weeks.