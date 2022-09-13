Theatre Makers Ltd Presents GHOSTLIGHT By Ger FitzGibbon This Month

Dr Ger FitzGibbon, the former Head of Drama & Theatre Studies at UCC and a freelance writer and director, is bringing his new play Ghostlight to The Everyman stage.

Have you ever wondered what happens in an empty theatre when the audience go home? The chatter of the audience has died away; the show is over; doors are locked; the theatre is dark and empty. A solitary light, the ghostlight, is the only thing we can see. But what happens if the ghostlight goes out? A solitary actor stumbles in and finds himself alone onstage, facing the darkness of the theatre, the night, his own darkness. Ah, but is he really alone?

Ghostlight, is a new dark comedy by Ger FitzGibbon (The Hairdresser's Calendar, Matched, Tenebrae, The Bed, Johnno's Wars, The Four-Faced Liar). Written specifically for The Everyman, it explores the whole business of theatre, of performance itself. At the same time, through the character of veteran actor Baz McAuliffe and the ghosts of his and the theatre's past, it brings its audiences through the highs and lows of the night and the dark; moments of darkness that ambush us as we strive to keep the party going.

Writer and Co-Director, Ger FitzGibbon commented: I'm really looking forward to seeing this piece come to life in The Everyman, it was such fun to write and this is the theatre for which it was written. The Everyman itself, and all its history, is like another rich character in the play."

Producer and star, Jack Healy commented: "Acting is something I love, and that makes sense of my life. For the first time in three years I will be on The Everyman stage and playing as an actor with The Everyman theatre itself as my co-star. I'm delighted."

CAST

Jack Healy

Niamh Santry

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by Ger FitzGibbon

Directed by Emelie FitzGibbon and Ger FitzGibbon

Produced by Jack Healy and Theatre Makers Ltd

Sound and Video Designer Cormac O'Connor

Lighting Designer and Production Manager Tim Feehily

Costume Desiger and Design Consultant Valentina Gambardella

Tickets are on sale now