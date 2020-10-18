The Whale Theatre Will Present Three BALLET IN CINEMA Screenings

Productions include The Lady of the Camellias, Romeo and Juliet, and The Nutcracker.

After a long interval of almost 6 months, the Whale Theatre is back for the "Second Act." Subject to Covid-19 restrictions, the theatre will be hosting three Ballet in Cinema screenings with a small, socially distanced audience.

Tickets are on sale now and will be fully refundable if these events need to be postponed or cancelled.

These are socially distanced performance which adheres to current Covid-19 guidelines. There will be a maximum of 40 tickets available and new policies and procedures will be in place at the theatre. If you have any questions, please email ask@whaletheatre.ie.

Learn more and book at the theatre's website here.

