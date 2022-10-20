The New Play Company Presents HEAVEN By Eugene O'Brien, 25-26 October

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 20, 2022 Â 

The New Play Company will collaborate with acclaimed playwright Eugene O'Brien to present his first new play in two decades, it comes to The Everyman, Cork, 25th - 26th October as part of a nationwide tour.

Twenty years after the premiere of his acclaimed play, EDEN, Eugene O'Brien again looks to County Offaly as the location for this new, hilariously funny, and deeply moving work.

Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer. This poignant, funny, beautiful, new play set over the weekend of a local wedding is full of humanity.

Directed by Jim Culleton (Irish Times Best Director Award winner 2019), HEAVEN features Janet Moran (Love/Hate, Dublin Oldschool, Breakfast on Pluto, Quirke) and Andrew Bennett (Garage, The Stag, Black 47 and An CailÃ­n CiÃºin). The premiere performances of this production was part of Dublin Theatre Festival, prior to an Irish tour and an Off-Broadway transfer to New York.

Upcoming Irish Tour Dates

â€¢ The Everyman, Cork Tue 25 Oct & Wed 26 Oct, 8pm, Tickets â‚¬26/â‚¬22

â€¢ Theatre Royal, Waterford ,Sat 29 Oct, 8pm, Tickets â‚¬21.50 inclusive of ticket fee â‚¬1.50

â€¢ Town Hall Theatre, Galway , Wed 2 Nov, 8pm, Tickets â‚¬20/â‚¬18

â€¢ Belltable, Limerick, Fri 4 Nov & Sat 5 Nov, 8pm, Tickets: â‚¬22/â‚¬18

  • New York performances: 11-29 January

Book tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204623Â®id=154&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Feverymancork.com%2Fevents%2Fheaven-by-eugene-obrien%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.





The New Play Company will collaborate with acclaimed playwright Eugene O'Brien to present his first new play in two decades, it comes to The Everyman, Cork, 25th – 26th October as part of a nationwide tour.
