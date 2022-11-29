The Irish Premiere Of A BOLT FROM D'BLUE By David Gilna to be Presented at The Sean O'Casey Theatre in December

Following the success from David Gilna's (My Bedsit Window, The Unsung Hero, One For The Ditch) World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January & sell out summer tour of America, the award-winning Irish Playwright will perform The Irish Premiere of 'A Bolt From D'Blue' at The Sean O'Casey Theatre on Thursday 1st December.

In this powerful one-man show "A Bolt From D'Blue," David Gilna recounts his early dreams of being a performer, his family history, his first arrival to the US, and, of course, the moment that changed his life forever: being struck by lightning. Gilna deftly guides us through the humor and horror of this near-death experience, weaving the trauma of this life-changing event into a poignant and unforgettable show. For anyone seeking hope or a teary-eyed laugh, "A Bolt From D'Blue" is not to be missed.

