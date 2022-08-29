The Gate Theatre to Present THE STEWARD OF CHRISTENDOM at The Everyman

The Gate will present a new production of Sebastian Barry's seminal play The Steward of Christendom, directed by Louise Lowe and featuring Owen Roe as Thomas Dunne, at The Everyman. The production will run for five performances only, from September 6th to 10th, and coincides with the 100th anniversary of the handing-over of Dublin Castle to the Provisional Government of Ireland. Tickets are on sale now from everymancork.com.

Set in a county home in Baltinglass in 1932, the play centres on Thomas Dunne, reliving moments of his career as a senior officer in the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP), including the handover of Dublin Castle to Michael Collins in 1922 following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

This profoundly moving play also features reimagined memories of his family: his daughters, Annie, Maud, and Dolly, and his son, Willie, killed in World War I. These reveries are interspersed by interactions between Dunne and Mrs O'Dea and Smith, two attendants from the home.

The cast also features Julie Crowe, Eavan Gaffney, Oscar Gilligan, Ruben Lawless Cotter, Cillian Lenaghan, Niamh McCann, Simon Maughan, Caroline Menton, Cillian Ó Gairbhí and Darragh Shannon.

The creative team includes Set Designer Paul Wills, Costume Designer Joan O'Clery, Lighting Designer Paul Keogan and Composer and Sound Designer Philip Stewart.

Sebastian Barry was the second Irish Laureate (until 2021). His novels have won, among other awards, the Costa Book of the Year award (uniquely) twice, the Kerry Group Irish Fiction Prize, the Irish Book Awards Best Novel, The Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction (again twice) and two consecutive novels, A Long Long Way and The Secret Scripture, were both shortlisted for the Booker Prize. He is also a multiple prize-winning playwright whose plays also Our Lady of Sligo (1998) and The Pride of Parnell Street (2007). Translated into nearly forty languages, he has published many novels including, most recently, Days Without End. His new novel, A Thousand Moons, was published in the spring of 2020.