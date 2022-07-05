The Everyman Announces 2022 Christmas Panto CINDERELLA

The Everyman has announced its 2022 Christmas Panto will be Cinderella with tickets to go on sale Tuesday, 2nd of August.

Cork's favourite traditional family pantomime in association with CADA, will see Cinderella, and the usual zany gang, return to cast a spell on children and make audiences of all ages believe in magic. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 2nd of August.

Director of CADA and Pantomime Director, Catherine Mahon-Buckley says, "Who will fit the Shoe? Or if the Shoe fits...Cinderella is the ultimate great story that can bend and adapt to every culture and time-period. This year's Pantomime will inspire, excite, and make you laugh lots."

Executive Director at The Everyman, Sean Kelly added, "We are so excited to announce Cinderella as our Panto. It's such a huge part of Christmas for our audiences and for everyone associated with The Everyman. Work has already started on it so I know it's going to be incredible and that audiences young and old will love it."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 2nd August from The Everyman Box Office, phone 021 4501 673, or via the website everymancork.com