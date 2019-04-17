Dublin Based Theatre Collective THEATREclub, who are celebrating their tenth year, are set to make their debut on the Abbey Stage with It was easy (in the end). An Abbey Theatre and THEATREclub co-production, It was easy (in the end) opens at the Abbey Theatre on 26 April until 4 May 2019. Tickets from €13 including booking fee are on sale now from the box office.

With a cast of thirteen humans and one frog, It was easy (in the end) imagines what would happen if art could end capitalism... and then tries it.

THEATREclub explores imagination as an act of resistance, speaking about the process and the show Grace Dyas said: "For the last ten years we have been involved in a series of exercises to try to imagine the end of capitalism. We have gotten lost in these exercises in the past. We started with sex, then suicide, then the economic downturn, then we started talking about drugs, housing, and sexual abuse. This led to a chaotic time off the grid in Moyross. Then we re-enacted the act of buying sex with men we had never met, we became an army, we turned an orange plastic chair into someone we had lost, we had a cup of tea at the airport, we tried to stay present and stay connected, we didn't know what was buried here, so we dug it up and buried it again. That was the thing about digging. We found things we didn't like. Now, over ten years since 2008, we see it very clearly.

Parts of the people in power are very sick

Parts of our brains are dying

We love both parts

We honor both parts

BUT

We are running out of time to be with the ones we love

We have to regain some control

We have to imagine an alternative

The date for the end of capitalism is set

April 26th on the stage of Ireland's national theatre

I am not a prophet

This is not a test

It's a revelation

It's getting very late

Enjoy yourself

You can drink in the auditorium

It's yours"

Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, Directors of the Abbey Theatre said: "We are delighted to partner on this co-production with the brilliant and daring Irish theatre company THEATREclub. These are some of Ireland's bravest artists and the Company and project really excited us. We want our audience to be challenged, entertained and to bear witness as thirteen artists try to end capitalism from the stage of their National Theatre".

The time is out of joint. The future belongs to ghosts. We can't create anything new.

We are haunted by the feeling that something is not right.

This is the best time in the history of the world to be alive.

A company of millennial artists has moved off the grid to live by a new philosophy. This explosive docudrama is their story.

Zizek said, "It's easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism." Their story will prove, it was actually quite easy in the end.

Booking is now open for all dates at https://www.abbeytheatre.ie. It was easy (in the end) will run for 3 and a half hours, including an interval of 20 minutes. Audience members are free to come and go throughout the performance.

The Abbey Theatre continue their popular First Free Previews initiative with It was easy (in the end) taking place on 26 April 2019. Coincidentally the date for the end of capitalism. The First Free Previews series that has seen hundreds of people attending the special performances to date. Queues usually start to form at 4.30pm on the day of the performance. Doors open at 6.30pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm.





