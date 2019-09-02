Teac Damsa's SWAN LAKE Makes its Cork Debut

Teaċ Daṁsa's acclaimed production of Swan Lake/Loch na hEala makes its Cork debut from 10th to 12th September at Cork Opera House, as part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival. The production premiered at the 2016 Dublin Theatre Festival, for which it won the Irish Times Best Production Award, captivating both audiences and critics alike, and has since toured extensively nationally, and internationally to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, UK, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg and Moscow.

Starring 13 world-class performers, including actor Mikel Murfi and new cast member Rosaleen Linehan, Swan Lake/Loch na hEala is interwoven with storytelling, song and live music. Dublin based band Slow Moving Cloud's original score combines Nordic and Irish traditional music with minimalist and experimental influences. With powerful imagery, this Swan Lake is rooted in the Midlands of Ireland where ancient mythology and the modern world collide.

Don't miss this unique and transcending interpretation of one of the most famous classical ballets. The show runs from Tuesday 10th - Thursday 12th September, 8pm, at Cork Opera House as part of Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival. Tickets €30 plus booking fee available fromwww.corkoperahouse.com or from their phone office (phone 021 4270 022).

Sounds from a Safe Harbour, curated by Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, director of 37d03d Mary Hickson, Cillian Murphy and Enda Walsh, will be an exciting 6 days of music, dance, visual art, and conversation, with lots of ticketed and free events to explore. With a special focus on collaboration and shared experiences, so audiences can expect the unexpected in intimate venues across Cork city. Visit www.soundsfromasafeharbour.com for full programme details.





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You