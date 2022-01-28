THISISPOPBABY's First Play Of 2022 is Patricia Cornelius' SHIT

THISISPOPBABY's first play of 2022, Patricia Cornelius' SHIT, is a compelling, raw, powerful and timely treatise on misogyny, class and poverty:

Kicking off THISISPOPBABY's unmissable 15-Year Anniversary programme this March is the electrifying, multi-award winning play SHIT by acclaimed playwright Patricia Cornelius, for 5 performances only at Project Arts Centre, Dublin.

Picking up where they left off, after having their planned opening night interrupted by a global pandemic lockdown in 2020, the company restages SHIT for a full run this March. The play is a provocative and heart-breaking, tragic and bitterly funny rollercoaster starring the outstanding Kate Stanley Brennan (Conversations After Sex), Aisling O'Mara (Redemption of a Rogue/Netflix) and Nicky Lewis (RIOT), and directed by THISISPOPBABY co-director Jennifer Jennings.

Critically acclaimed as one of the best plays on Australian stages in recent years, SHIT is about terrifying, awful, hilarious women. Angry, nasty and out of control, they're everything women shouldn't be, and we hate them. Grown-up little girls who spit, swear, scream, threaten, piss in the street, flash their tits and laugh too loudly. Who fight, like, really fight. Who fuck too much, or not at all, wear too much make up, or none at all... and don't believe in anything. They believe the world is shit, that their lives are shit, that they are shit.

This is a story about three of those women. Their names are Billy, Bob and Sam.

Exactly 15 years since THISISPOPBABY came out of traps with Danny & Chantelle (Still Here), this new Irish production of SHIT is a compelling, raw, powerful and timely treatise on misogyny, class and poverty.

This show contains strong language and some nudity. Recommended age of 14+

FURTHER INFO at: https://thisispopbaby.com/shows/shit/

Running Time: 70 mins approx. (no interval)