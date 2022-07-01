THISISPOPBABY Return With WAKE in September

THISISPOPBABY are back with their biggest show since the international smash hit RIOT. WAKE is a howling, raucous, soul-stirring celebration of community, regeneration, and the magic of collective catharsis. An adrenaline shot for the city, WAKE embraces the ecstasy of letting go, the wild abandon of the all-nighter and the beauty of transformation in a rabble-rousing night of gut-punching theatre, soaring spoken word, stomping beats and outrageous circus. Making its world premiere at Dublin Fringe Festival this September, the show will leave you ready to dance into the dawn.

Taking over the National Stadium, Dublin 8 and highlighted as a major Dublin Fringe Festival event in Autumn, this brand new show lifts the veil between worlds, where club culture meets Irish tradition in an exquisite frenzy of ritual, rave, grief and joy.

Co-created and co-directed by PopBaby's Jennifer Jennings and Phillip McMahon, its all star cast toasts yesterday's passing as we dream up tomorrow, together! Appropriating the traditions, rites and structure of the Irish Wake, the show explores liturgy, grief, togetherness and collectively imagining the future, all within the framework of a wild party.

Co-produced with Dublin Fringe Festival in association with Irish Arts Centre New York. Funded by The Arts Council of Ireland. Created with the support of Dublin City Council and Cork Opera House.

CAST: Adam Matthews / Aisling Ni Cheallaigh / Alma Kelliher / Bryan O'Connell / Darren Roche / Deirdre Griffin / Felicia Olusanya / Jade O'Connor / Lisette Krol / Lucia McPartlin / Michael Roberson / Philip Connaughton / Tobi Omoteso

CREATIVE TEAM:

Created & Directed by Jennifer Jennings & Phillip McMahon

With text from Dylan Coburn Gray

Music Composed by Alma Kelliher

Choreographed by Philip Connaughton

Set & Graphic Design by Niall Sweeney

Lighting Design by Mark Galione

Costume Design by Julian Smith

Produced by Carla Rogers

Image by Conor Horgan & Niall Sweeney