THISISPOPBABY Return With WAKE in September
Performances run September 8 - 17.
THISISPOPBABY are back with their biggest show since the international smash hit RIOT. WAKE is a howling, raucous, soul-stirring celebration of community, regeneration, and the magic of collective catharsis. An adrenaline shot for the city, WAKE embraces the ecstasy of letting go, the wild abandon of the all-nighter and the beauty of transformation in a rabble-rousing night of gut-punching theatre, soaring spoken word, stomping beats and outrageous circus. Making its world premiere at Dublin Fringe Festival this September, the show will leave you ready to dance into the dawn.
Taking over the National Stadium, Dublin 8 and highlighted as a major Dublin Fringe Festival event in Autumn, this brand new show lifts the veil between worlds, where club culture meets Irish tradition in an exquisite frenzy of ritual, rave, grief and joy.
Co-created and co-directed by PopBaby's Jennifer Jennings and Phillip McMahon, its all star cast toasts yesterday's passing as we dream up tomorrow, together! Appropriating the traditions, rites and structure of the Irish Wake, the show explores liturgy, grief, togetherness and collectively imagining the future, all within the framework of a wild party.
Co-produced with Dublin Fringe Festival in association with Irish Arts Centre New York. Funded by The Arts Council of Ireland. Created with the support of Dublin City Council and Cork Opera House.
CAST: Adam Matthews / Aisling Ni Cheallaigh / Alma Kelliher / Bryan O'Connell / Darren Roche / Deirdre Griffin / Felicia Olusanya / Jade O'Connor / Lisette Krol / Lucia McPartlin / Michael Roberson / Philip Connaughton / Tobi Omoteso
CREATIVE TEAM:
Created & Directed by Jennifer Jennings & Phillip McMahon
With text from Dylan Coburn Gray
Music Composed by Alma Kelliher
Choreographed by Philip Connaughton
Set & Graphic Design by Niall Sweeney
Lighting Design by Mark Galione
Costume Design by Julian Smith
Produced by Carla Rogers
Image by Conor Horgan & Niall Sweeney