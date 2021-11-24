THE UNSUNG HERO By David Gilna Will Be Streamed Starring Michael Mellamphy

The Unsung Hero by award-winning Irish playwright David Gilna is an unforgotten love story from Easter week 1916 between Michael O'Rahilly (The O'Rahilly) The Co-Founder of The Irish Volunteers and his wife Nancy O'Rahilly Vice-President of the Cumann na mBan.

Starrring Micheal "Mick" Mellamphy (Red Dead Redemption 2, Seafarer, Law & Order, Shadow of a Gunman, Juno and The Paycock, The Plough and The Stars) A company member of the famed Irish Repertory Theatre and the newly appointed Artistic Director of The Origin Theatre Company.

The play will also feature musical performances from Rob Vickers ( Olivier Award winner for his performance in the 25th anniversary production of Les Miserables in London's West End). Dancing and choreography from world renowned Nawal Elbadri ( Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, Riverdance, Prodijig & Dear Fingal) and lead female vocalist Rebecca Murphy ( Irish Dreams, The Unsung Hero, Taylor's Tree Rock Irish Cabaret).

David Gilna is an award-winning playwright, producer & performer from Swords, Co Dublin, Ireland best known for his plays My Bedsit Window & The Unsung Hero. He began his creative journey as a writer after he was hit by lightning on a beautiful sunny day in South Boston. What are the chances? 1 in 1,042,000 a rough estimate from the National Weather Service. This sparked David to write his first play.

Learn more at https://www.gr8events.ie/events/index.php?event=335 and https://www.davidgilna.ie.