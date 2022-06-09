THE SNOW QUEEN Will Open in Belfast in 2022

The Lyric Theatre Belfast has commissioned writer/director Paul Boyd to create an all-new musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's beloved adventure story The Snow Queen to run at Northern Ireland's national producing theatre from 25th November 2022.

Paul has a long association with the Lyric Theatre which has staged many productions of his work over the past 30 years, including the international hits Alice The Musical and Hansel & Gretel, the multi-award nominated cult musical Molly Wobbly's Tit Factory, the record-breaking Peter Pan The Musical, and last year's critically acclaimed Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age, named by The Guardian as "one of the 25 best shows to book for Christmas". A special recording of songs from Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age - featuring performances by West End stars Fra Fee (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Su Pollard (Me and My Girl), Sabrina Aloueche (We Will Rock You), Jodie Jacobs (Evita), Mark Dugdale (Come from Away), and Alan Richardson (Chicago) - was released last year in support of Actors' Children's Trust, and is available to stream and download from all good digital platforms.

The Snow Queen will be Paul Boyd's 26th original stage musical to be professionally produced in this, his 30th year of productions.

Gerda works in her grandmother's busy flower shop in the centre of town where, for as long as she can remember, the roses are delivered every morning by her friend, one of the town's young men, Kai. One night an unexpected cold wind blows across the land, and when the windows of the town begin to freeze over grandmother fears the worst - the Snow Queen has returned. When Kai doesn't arrive at the shop next morning Gerda becomes worried for her friend, and so she sets off on a long journey to find him, travelling across distant lands in search of a palace that legend says sits amongst the snowy, frozen peaks of Finnmark.

Following the announcement Paul said, "I'm delighted to be returning to the Lyric Theatre in my hometown of Belfast in 2022, a very special year. Throughout my career I've always been very proud to return home to work at the Lyric; the success we've had in recent years with shows like Alice The Musical, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age is testament to the great talent and dedication of my colleagues there. The Snow Queen is going to be our best show yet - a spectacular piece of musical theatre for all ages inspired by Hans Chris-an Andersen's much-loved tale of courage, adventure, and friendship." [ENDS • 433 words]

The Snow Queen runs at the Lyric Theatre Belfast from 25th November - 31st December 2022.

Booking now open online at lyrictheatre.co.uk or via the box office on 028 9038 1081