THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Plays Bord Gais Energy Theatre Early June 2019

The Girl on the Train will be thrilling Dublin audiences as it plays the Bord Gais Energy Theatre June 3-8.

The play is based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the Dreamworks film adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

The Girl on the Train's cast features Samantha Womack as "Rachel Watson," John Dougall as "D.I. Gaskill," Lowenna Melrose as "Anna Watson," Kristy Oswald as "Megan Hipwell," Adam Jackson Smith as "Tom Watson," Oliver Farnworth as "Scott Hipwell," Naeem Hayat as "Kamal Abdic" and Phillipa Flynn and Matt Concannon as "Ensemble."

The creative team for The Girl on the Train includes Anthony Banks (Director), James Cotterill (Designer), Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer), Ben and Max Ringham (Composition and Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Projection Designer), Ginny Schiller CDG (Casting Director), Ally Manson (Assistant Director), Sian Harris (Costume Supervisor), Taylor and Foley Props Makers (Props Supervisor) and Alison De Burgh (Fight Director).

For tickets and more information about The Girl on the Train, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You