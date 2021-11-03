THE CONSEQUENCES OF BREAKING THE HEART - AN IRISH FOLK TALE to Launch at Connolly's of Leap

County Kerry filmmaker and writer Shaun O'Connor and West Cork singer-songer Alan Daniel Tobin have joined in collaboration to launch a new multidisciplinary project of film and music 'The Consequences of Breaking the Heart - An Irish Folk Tale', launching officially at Connolly's of Leap, West Cork, on Saturday 21st November, before it's worldwide release Tuesday 23rd November.

Drawing on Irish folk tales of the Selkie, Director Shaun O'Connor's new music video for ADT's song 'The Consequences Of Breaking The Heart', is based on a script written by award-winning Irish screenwriter Paul Cahill.

The story is about Muirín and Tadhg, a young artistic couple living and working by the Irish coast. Tadhg's world is torn apart when Muirin suddenly disappears in the ocean. In his grief, his search for answers leads him to a stunning discovery.

It's a story about love, and the consequences of the sudden loss of it. What can we do with our lives when we lose somebody without explanation? It's also a tale about music and joy, and the importance of art in getting us through difficult times.

Director Shaun O'Connor says:

"Paul and I had initially planned the story as a short film. But when I heard Alan's album, which is so influenced by the ocean and the coast, I immediately thought of how well-suited the story would be to one of the songs.

Even the title, 'The Consequences of Breaking the Heart', spoke so clearly to the tone and feel of the story. Paul and I went back to the script and restructured it to work in images only, and fit the lyrics of Alan's song.

Initially we had planned to shoot the music video last year, but COVID put it on the back burner for a while. As the restrictions lifted in the last few months it's been such a joy to finally get back out into the world and make new work. The story's theme of art being a sustenance in difficult times also felt even more pertinent after COVID."

This is Shaun's second time working with producer Sinéad Barry and Director of Photography Jass Foley, after collaborating on a short film 'A White Horse' in 2019, which won numerous awards including 'Best Irish Short Film' at the Oscar-qualifying Foyle Film Festival in Derry, and put them on the longlist for an Academy Award the following year.

"The Consequences of Breaking the Heart" was shot in stunning locations in West Cork including Lough Ine and Inchydoney Beach.

The lead roles are played by Elaine O Dwyer (Arracht) and Barry McKiernan (Valhalla / The Bright Side) and Claire Loy (In Orbit / Crosshair) plays their friend Liz.

The official launch at Connolly's of Leap, will also feature live performances of music from the film, created by Alan Daniel Tobin (ADT) and remixed by Cork based musicians and producers Duncan Lutz and Denis Clifford, [Subrelic]. ADT writes stories of the heart wrapped in atmospheric soundscapes, and he describes volume one as 'a painting of emotional honesty.'

At Connolly's, they launch, _ repurposed_, a collection of tracks taken from ADT's debut album volume one and remixed by [Subrelic]. Produced by multi-instrumentalist, Justin Grounds, the album was recorded in a little room overlooking the beautiful town of Clonakilty, West Cork. Hugely influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, the West Cork landscape and his family, ADT admits to a minor obsession with lighthouses. He is also a member of renowned Irish folk band LOWmountain.

Tickets (€16.50) for the Official Launch at Connolly's of Leap, 8pm, Saturday 21st November 2021 are on sale now via uTicket (https://uticket.ie/event/the-consequences-of-breaking-the-heart-an-irish-folktale-live-at-connolly-s-of-leap )

The music and film will have it's worldwide release Tuesday 23rd November 2021.