Sounds From A Safe Harbour Reveal Biggest Programme To Date

Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival (SFSH), renowned for its eclectic and ground-breaking programming, announce their last round of ticketed shows to their line-up of artists for the 2023 edition. Taking place from 7th – 10th September in venues across Cork City, SFSH promises to be an unmissable four days of music, dance, literature, theatre, and conversation, with lots of ticketed and free events to explore, curated by Festival Director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh.

New additions to the Festival line-up include:

'Liminal Soundbath' with American composer and musician Alex Somers, with special guests. Liminal soundbaths are a way of experiencing music in a live environment where slowing down, focussing on your senses and being present in the moment are the aim. At 10pm on Saturday 9th September, people are invited to the Marina Market to lie down (bring your yoga mat) and soak up the multi-sensory experience. “Music heals. Sound heals,” says Sigur Rós producer and artist Alex Somers. “Hopefully these shows can move people and they leave in an altered state. Music can offer us these profound experiences in an instant, and so often when you least expect it.”



American songwriter/producer Caroline Rose presents a special afternoon performance on guitar and piano at The Pavilion, Saturday 9th September.

Seanie Buttons presents Elaine Malone's 'Pyrrhic' album launch, with support from Nudy Boy Nature September 9th, and Pretty Happy, with support from Spit, September 8th.

Musicians Rónán Ó Snodaigh (Kíla) and Myles O'Reilly perform songs from their new album 'The Beautiful Road', a soulful blend of folk, traditional, and ambient crossover, Saturday 9th September.

The Irish premiere of 'All of this Unreal Time' - a film starring Cillian Murphy, written by Max Porter, directed by Aoife McArdle and with music by Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Jon Hopkins. Followed by Q&A with members of the creative team. (Commissioned and produced by Manchester International Film Festival).

The Abbey Theatre and Sounds from a Safe Harbour present 'Untitled Song Cycle' by Enda Walsh and Anna Mullarkey, sung by Aoife Duffin with projections by Jack Phelan. This is a small sharing of a work in progress. A woman leaves her small town to forget and feel something else. In an outdoor handball alley in Connemara - her life arrives at her in music and song and fractured bullying scenes.

And the SFSH Festival Club, Friday and Saturday night, in The Pavilion, Carey's Lane - hosted by DJ Sally Cinnamon with (VERY) special guests

Speaking on this announcement, Festival Director Mary Hickson says:

“This is the biggest SFSH to date - we are really pushing the boat out this year. We have one more piece of information to come later this month that will connect everything. You'll see special guests listed on many events, we plan to share these details with you soon.

As with every SFSH there will be many surprises in store, and nobody will have the same experience - that's the point. So don't wait around for more details, begin to curate your own experience now.

I've had many hair-raising moments putting these last events together. Working with The Abbey is a huge deal for the festival, we're thrilled to be working with them to bring Enda and his team back to Cork for the week to workshop 'Untitled Song Cycle' and share their work in progress with an audience. The final work will be produced for The Abbey Theatre at a later date.

Presenting the Irish Premiere of 'All of This Unreal Time' in our hometown of Cork is very important for Cillian and I. Add our incredible Director, Aoife Mc Ardle to this and we have a lot to celebrate together on Irish soil. We made it together in 2021 with Max Porter, Bryce & Aaron Dessner and Jon Hopkins for the Manchester International Festival and it is a beautiful and proud piece for us all.

Riceboy Sleeps is one of my top 10 albums of all time so bringing Alex Somers to host the Liminal Soundbath brought a literal tear to my eye.”

These shows join the Festival's previously announced offerings: Feist's Multitudes; the European premiere of Bonny Light Horseman with the RTE Concert Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ames; Wilco, with support from Anna Mieke; Ye Vagabonds' Lighthouse Constellations; LA Force, Anna B Savage + Brìghde Chaimbeul, Cormac Begley | Romain Bly | Kate Ellis | Caimin Gilmore, The Vernon Spring, Kara Jackson, Indigo Sparke, Memorial, Crash Ensemble with Diamanda La Berge Dramm, INNI + Fischersund: An Evening of Scent and Music, Max Porter, Megan Barker, Teac Damsa's 'How to Be a Dancer', Luke Murphy's 'Volcano' + more.

For full listings, and tickets, visit soundsfromasafeharbour.com