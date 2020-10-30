Singer Caitríona O'Leary Performs 26th Installment of UNACCOMPANIED

O'Leary's weekly series of micro-concerts are live-streamed on Facebook every Saturday at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00).

On Saturday October 31st, Heresy Records' recording artist, Caitríona O'Leary, will perform the 26th installment of Unaccompanied her weekly series of micro-concerts live-streamed on Facebook every Saturday at 2:30 PM Dublin time (GMT+1:00). For Unaccompanied O'Leary performs a wide range of songs written - or intended - to be performed without accompaniment.

The repertoire for Unaccompanied includes medieval songs, sean nòs, folk and traditional songs from Ireland, England, Scotland and North America among other rarely heard works. During the broadcast O'Leary speaks about the history, provenance and texts of the songs. She often performs variants of the same song which may be found in different countries and on different continents. She performs in costumes which she designs and makes for each performance. Videos of the concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel. For Unaccompanied 26 O'Leary will perform three songs. They are: An Clár Bog Déil - a traditional Irish song from Connemara, Caitríona sang the Munster version of this song in a previous broadcast which features different lyrics and melody. Benidacamus Domino Magdalena is liturgical medieval chant and I Will Walk With My Love also known as My Bonnie Boy, is a folk song that exists as an 18th century ballad sheet the text of which was also popular in Ireland in the 18th century. Caitríona will sing an English version of this beautiful song.

O'Leary is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music. She is particularly known for her performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." Her latest recording for Heresy Records, The Red Book of Ossory with her ensemble, Anakronos received five stars from the Irish Times, ArtMuseLondon called it "a singular work of genius" and RTÉ Lyric fm and The Journal of Music lauded it as "One of the records of the year".

The idea for Unaccompanied was inspired by a May 2nd concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland.

Unaccompanied 26: Programme - Saturday October 31, 2020

An Clár Bog Déil - traditional Irish, Connemara

Benidacamus Domino Magdalena - chant

I Will Walk With My Love - traditional English

UNACCOMPANIED: FEATURING CAITRÍONA O'LEARY

EVERY SATURDAY BEGINNING 2:30 PM (GMT+1)

FACEBOOK LINK TO CONCERT- https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/

YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-O5nz3FMldmVrdGP1eAAhw?view_as=subscriber

ABOUT CAITRÍONA O'LEARY

Caitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) has recorded twenty-five critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra and the celebrated early music ensembles Sequentia, The Harp Consort, Joglaresa, eX among others. Her recording of The Wexford Carols (producer Joe Henry, guest artists Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Dónal Lunny) reached #1 on Billboard.

Caitríona has worked closely with many of early music's leading artists including Christopher Hogwood, Ben Bagby, Andrew Lawrence King, Konrad Junghaenel, Pedro Memelsdorff, Hille Perl, Lee Santana and many others.

Caitríona has toured and performed around the world, including such venues as the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Cité de la Musique and the National Concert Hall, Dublin to name a few. She regularly performs at festivals throughout Europe and beyond including Halle Handel Festival, Beethovenfest Bonn, Tage Alter Musik Herne, Utrecht Early Music Festival, Tage Alter Musik Regensburg, Festival Montalbâne, Festival Cervantino Guanajuato (Mexico), Festival Interceltique de Lorient, Concerts Spirituels Geneva, Zagreb Summer Evenings Festival, Split Summer Festival (Croatia), Dublin Theatre Festival, Kilkenny Arts Festival, Belfast Festival at Queen's, etc.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You