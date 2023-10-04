SUPER-BOGGER Will Tour Ireland

A roller-coaster deep-dive into the frazzled mind of an Irish Dad, sees Aaron Monaghan play Ireland's first modern day superhero:

Livin' Dred Theatre presents the World Premiere of Super-Bogger by award-winning writer Clare Monnelly. Presented in association with Droichead Arts Centre, this one-man whirlwind performance, stars award-winning actor Aaron Monaghan, in the hilarious origin-story of Ireland's first superhero, looking into the fragmented mind of a modern parent.

This exciting new production unites the creative team behind the sell-out success of Monnelly's first play Charlie's A Clepto (produced by Axis Ballymun in 2017). Her latest play, Super-Bogger, directed by Emily Foran, will be a tour-de-force blockbuster that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Set in the perfect life of Barry West who has a wonderful wife, happy kids and lives in a beautiful home in a small country town where nothing ever happens. He just doesn't know why he is so utterly miserable. But in a chance encounter with a radioactive fox leaves Barry with strange new super-powers... and sets him on track to disturb the small-town peace and reignite some old, small-town rivalries.

This husband-wife duo (Monaghan and Monnelly) have together crafted this thrilling new story set to light up Irish stages and to light up our lives this winter, in Super-Bogger.

CAST: Aaron Monaghan

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director - Emily Foran

Writer - Clare Monnelly

Sound - Stuart Robinson

Set Design - Ronan Ward

Costume - Helen Foy

Lighting - Suzie Cummins

Clare Monnelly is an actor and a writer. Her first play Charlie's a Clepto was nominated for two Irish Times Theatre Awards (Best New Play, Best Actress) and the Stewart Parker New Playwright Bursary. Her second play minefield premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival 2019 and was nominated for three Fringe Awards (Best Design, Fishamble New Writing Award, First Fortnight Award). This year she has premiered two new plays - The Hare with Once Off Productions and Cairde Arts Festival and The Local with Asylum Productions and Kilkenny Arts Festival. SuperBogger with Livin' Dred Theatre Company will debut in November. Clare's debut short film Departure was made as part of Screen Ireland and Bow Street's Actor as Creator scheme and premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh 2022. She has just been awarded Screen Ireland Focus Short funding for her second short film, Cat & Mouse.

As an actor Clare has worked with Druid, the Gate, the Abbey and Decadent amongst others, and was nominated for an Irish Times Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mary in Livin Dred's production of Tom Murphy's Bailegangaire. On screen she has worked with RTÉ, Sky One, Deadpan Pictures, Element and many more. She has just completed filming on Cine4 feature Fréamhacha for DoubleBand Films.

Aaron Monaghan is a Director and Actor from Cavan and Artistic Director of Livin' Dred Theatre.

His film directing credits include Departure, and Ghost Light (which won awards at Fastnet Film Festival and Offshore Film Festival). His stage directing credits include the highly-acclaimed tours of Trad by Mark Doherty, the award-winning Charlie's A Clepto, and Minefield by Clare Monnelly, Walking The Road by Dermot Bolger, From All Sides and Slice The Thief by Lee Coffey. Most recently he directed Tarry Flynn and Danti-Dan for Livin' Dred, and Cavalcaders for Druid Theatre Company.

As an actor he has spent most of his career with The Abbey Theatre and Druid Theatre Co, amongst others, toured extensively, nationally and internationally,

playing leading parts in many of their acclaimed productions such as The Playboy of The Western World, The Cripple Of Inishmaan and Richard III, for which he received considerable critical-acclaim.

His extensive film and career includes renowned productions such as Oscar-nominated The Banshees Of Inisherrin, Assassins Creed, The Foreigner, Maze, '71, Pan, Hidden Assets, Love/Hate, Clean Break, Vikings and The Tudors, as well as leading roles in films such as LSD:73 and Redemption Of A Rogue.

Amongst numerous nominations, he is the recipient of The Lucille Lortel Award, The Irish Times Theatre Award, The Manchester Evening News Award and most notably The OBIE for Outstanding Performance.

Tour Dates

Townhall, Cavan [World Premiere]

Wednesday 22 + Thursday 23 November @ 8.00pm / €16-€18

Townhall Office - Tel: 049 4380494 / https://townhallcavan.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173646272

Roscommon Arts Centre

Saturday 25 November @ 8.00pm / €16-€18

Roscommon Arts Centre Box Office - Tel: 0906 625 824 / https://roscommonartscentre.ie/event/superbogger/

Backstage Theatre, Longford

Sunday 26 November @ 8.00pm / €16-€18

Backstage Box Office - Tel: 043 334 7888 / https://backstage.ie/events/super-bogger/

Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, Co Louth

Wednesday 29 + Thursday 30 November @ 8.00pm / €16-€18

Droichead Box Office - Tel: 041 983 3946 / https://www.droichead.com/show-detail/?id=873651048

Mick Lally Theatre, Galway

Saturday 3 + Sunday 4 December @ 8.00pm / €16-€18

Mick Lally Box Office - Tel: 091 568 660 / https://www.druid.ie/the-mick-lally-theatre/whats-on