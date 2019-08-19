SAUCE Comes to Dublin Fringe Festival

Sauce, a new dark comedy from the winner of Fishamble New Writing Award Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (All Honey - Dublin Fringe Festival 2017) and First Fortnight Award winner Camille Lucy Ross (Big Bobby, Little Bobby - Dublin Fringe Festival 2016) premiering at this year's Dublin Fringe Festival.

Mella is a pathological liar.

Maura is a kleptomaniac.

Unsurprisingly, neither has any friends.

Fresh out of controlling relationships, both women are thrust into uneasy freedom.

Can they overcome their flaws and shed their inhibitions to avoid dying alone?

Or will their compulsions engulf them in the end?

SAUCE is a new dark comedy about monsters, condiments and dancing.

Lots of dancing.

"The theme of Sauce is a compelling one. It's an absurd look at the very real issues of abuse and survival. Ciara is a writer who creates surreal, hilarious characters dealing with a traumatic reality. You won't realise you're being punched in the gut because you'll be too busy laughing - it'll only hurt after. This unique show is something audiences will want to see. Both Camille and Ciara are multidisciplinary artists who throughout their careers have created shows from the ground up with their bare hands and while doing several different jobs (writer, producer, performer) at the same time. It is fitting that these women should be the first artists to participate in Duets."

Writer: Ciara Elizabeth Smyth

Cast: Ciara Elizabeth Smyth and Camille Lucy Ross

Director: Jeda de Brí AV

Costume Design: Ellen Kirk

Sound Designer: Jenny O'Malley

Choreographer: Jade O'Connor

Stage Manager: Ciara Nolan PR

Marketing by: Donncha O'Dea

Further info and booking: www.fringefest.com





