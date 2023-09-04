Revival Of The Award Winning THE GALLANT JOHN-JOE Comes To Mill Theatre And Town Hall Cavan

Performances are at the Mill Theatre Dundrum 21-30 Sept and Town Hall Cavan 4-6 Oct.

A soliloquy of a Cavan widower grappling with increasing physical and mental infirmity, The Gallant John-Joe was hailed as an exciting and original piece of theatre when it was first produced by Skehana Productions in 2001. In his stories John-Joe introduces us to the characters in his life: Bossman, his well-to-do patronising friend; The Hitmatist; The Chinee; John-Joe O'Reilly, captain of the conquering Cavan team of the late 1940's; and Jacinta, his teenage daughter. In this soaring work of great literary magic, he recounts how his world unravels through a rich and wonderfully singular voice, where we can be certain of nothing as the lines blur between what has happened and what has not. In its examination of the older Irish male, its misogyny and xenophobia, the play reveals the deep scars of a man tottering on the edge of the abyss.

The Gallant John-Joe will open at DLR Mill Theatre this coming September with a transfer to Townhall, Cavan. The original production starred the great Tom Hickey who garnered international recognition and critical acclaim for his performance as the incomparable John-Joe.

The play won The Irish Times/ ESB Irish Theatre Best New Play Award in 2002. Playwright, Tom MacIntyre, a ground-breaking writer was widely recognised for his ability to push the boundaries for actors, stage and audience. This production of 'The Gallant-John Joe' will be the first since MacIntyre's death in 2019. In returning to the newly refurbished Townhall Cavan, this is a rare opportunity to see the play performed on home turf.

DLR Mill Theatre is proud to present five times Irish Times Theatre Awards nominee, Malcolm Adams in the titular role. Directed by Geoff O'Keeffe, the production promises an authentic and visceral revisit to this outstanding text.

The production is supported by the Arts Council, produced by DLR Mill Theatre in association with Townhall, Cavan.

DLR Mill Theatre, Dundrum
21ST-30TH September
Tickets: €22/20

Townhall, Cavan
4TH-6TH October
Tickets: €22/20




