RTE To Live Stream Wexford Festival Opera's DORILLA IN TEMPE

After the success of the first live-stream of a Wexford Festival Opera last year, RTE and Wexford Festival Opera invites the world to a 'Night at the Opera' as the two organisations join forces once again to bring the magic of Wexford to new audiences across Ireland, and the world.

In an exciting new development this year, Wexford Festival Opera and RTE have partnered with Classical Arts Ireland (promoters of classical music, theatre and ballet in Ireland) to broadcast Wexford's stunning production of the Baroque opera, Dorilla in Tempe by Antonio Vivaldi in the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin, Pálás Cinema, Galway and Century Cinema, Letterkenny on Saturday, 2 November at 8pm. This marks the first time that an Irish-produced opera will be broadcast live in cinemas - and a welcome Irish addition to the much-loved screenings of live international opera and theatre currently on offer in Irish cinemas.

And audiences across the country and the globe who can't make it to either the festival or the cinema screenings will be able to tune in, from the comfort of their own homes, to the worldwide live-stream of this sold-out production - in full HD vision and RTE lyric fm broadcast sound - on www.rte.ie/culture and on the RTE Player from 8pm on Saturday 2nd November.

In addition, radio listeners can enjoy the opera in glorious stereo sound on Opera Night with Paul Herriott on RTE lyric fm, Saturday 2nd November from 7pm-11pm. And the production will also be offered to radio broadcasters across Europe as part of RTE lyric fm's partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Wexford Festival Opera was born out of the community back in 1951 and their support is just as strong now as it was back then. Local Wexford audiences are invited to watch the live-streamed event in a free, non-ticketed public screening hosted by RTE lyric fm - with beautiful RTE lyric fm goodie bags for the first 100 to arrive.

The cinema broadcasts, radio broadcasts and live-streaming of Dorilla in Tempe on RTE and locally in Wexford will make this much-loved and critically-acclaimed opera festival even more accessible to new audiences - whether they are from just around the corner or tuning in from around the world.

Famous for being one of the most productive composers in music history, Antonio Vivaldi wrote over 50 operas, though he is probably best remembered for his orchestral works. However Dorilla in Tempe was reputedly one of Vivaldi's own favourite compositions and in the score, notably the opening chorus, there includes a reworking of part of the 'Spring' movement from his celebrated The Four Seasons, which was published just shortly before the premiere of this opera in 1726. It tells the story of the obstacles faced to the blissful union of Dorilla (a princess) and Elmiro (a shepherd), whose rival Nomio turns out to be the disguised god Apollo.

Dorilla in Tempe by Antonio Vivaldi will mark the return of director Fabio Ceresa ('Best Director' International Opera Awards 2016) and costume designer Giuseppe Palella, the key creative team behind the critically acclaimed operas Guglielmo Ratcliff (2015) and Maria de Rudenz (2016). Presented in association with Teatro La Fenice (Venice).

Ann-Marie Power, Group Head of Arts & Culture, RTE, said:



"RTE's partnership with the Wexford Festival Opera continues to break new ground, this year by also streaming live into three cinemas, and is reflective of how innovation is at the very heart of our efforts to bring the best in arts and culture to a wider audience, wherever they are. Following last year's success, the streaming of high quality events has become a central element in the RTE's promotion of arts and culture to Irish audiences, both at home and abroad. We are proud to be involved."

From the outset, Wexford Festival Opera has set itself apart with a bold and unique vision: to introduce audiences to the 'Hidden Gems' of the opera-world by staging rarely performed operas to the highest artistic quality. It is a vision to which the Festival has held fast for 67 years and one that continues to give Wexford Festival Opera its distinctive character.

David McLoughlin, Chief Executive of Wexford Festival Opera, says:

"Following last year's highly successful and innovative first ever live-streaming of an Irish produced opera, this year's enhanced collaboration with RTE will feature another landmark initiative. For the first time ever an Irish produced opera production will be streamed live into key cinemas across the country, as well as to online audience across the globe. This exciting and expanding venture, not only further enhances Wexford's strong partnership with RTE, but also forms a crucial part of Wexford's digital strategy, enabling its already large national and international audience to expand even further by virtue of this renewed opportunity for audiences across the country and around the world to view and enjoy a Wexford production live online, and in cinemas nationwide".

So if you can't make it to Wexford, let Wexford come to you!

The 68th Wexford Festival Opera opens on 22 Oct and runs until 3 Nov 2019. Wexford Festival Opera is supported by grants from the Arts Council, Wexford County Council and Fáilte Ireland/Ireland's Ancient East. For more information and full programme, visit www.wexfordopera.com .

