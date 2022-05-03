PARCEL FROM AMERICA Opens In Dublin Next Week

With Irish emigration at its core, Parcel From America is a big-hearted musical that weaves together the story of loved ones who were forced to leave and those who had to stay behind. Celebrating the enduring strength of family and community in 1950s rural West Limerick, Parcel from America tells the story of a spirited young boy, a lonely widow and a singular, never-to-be-forgotten parcel.

Adapted by Jahnna Beecham and Michael J. Hume from a work by acclaimed Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley, whose storytelling show A Celtic Christmas has toured America for over 25 years, Parcel From America features original songs by award-winning Malcolm Hillgartner and renowned Irish composer Kevin Corcoran in contemporary, evocative expressions of traditional Irish music that will stay with you long after the curtain has fallen.

Parcel From America will premiere in Smock Alley Theatre on 7th May, featuring a stellar cast including Pat Nolan (Fair City), Michael Grennell (Game of Thrones), Rose Henderson (Fair City), Clare O'Malley (Creed), Emer Casey (Bloodlands) and introducing Charlie Reid (Joyride) as Seanin.

Speaking about the traditions of receiving a 'parcel from America', Tomáseen Foley said: "At Christmastime, more than the Christmas cards, more than all the symbols of Christmas, for me, growing up as a small boy in Teampall an Ghleanntain in West Limerick, the prime symbol of Christmas was the parcel from America.

Almost every family had a relative in America at this time, and those relatives would send home a parcel at Christmas - to the family they had left so tearfully behind. And in that parcel would be clothing, often clothing that they themselves had worn in America over the previous year - and was of course all the more precious for that.

And very often in with the clothing there would be an envelope stuffed with dollars. And I can tell you that for many families, more cash money and more clothing would come into the house in that parcel at Christmastime than in the course of the whole year that had preceded it. So that parcel was looked forward to with the same glee and anticipation by grown men and women as young children look forward to Santy Claus."

CAST:

Chloe Cody - Nell

Emer Casey - Nora

Gerry Herbert - Father Tom

Clare O'Malley - Bridie

Michael Grennell - Narrator

Ger Kelly - Michael

Rose Henderson - Roisin

Pat Nolan - Davey the Post

Charlie Reid - Seanin

Aidan Jordan - Fergus

Alex Sharpe - Bridge

TOMÁSEEN FOLEY (story) is a master storyteller and producer from the west of Ireland. For the past 25 years, Tom has brought Irish musicians, singers, and dancers across the Atlantic to star in his show, Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas, which has played to critical acclaim and packed concert halls all over the USA. "He is a master of the Irish narrative and a keeper of the flame for a priceless piece of Irish culture." - Rego Irish Records

Smock Alley Theatre: May 10 to 15

May 10, 11, 12, 13, 14: 7.30 PM

May 14 matinee: 2.30 PM

May 15 3PM

Adults (matinee and evening): 20 Euros

Concessions: 18 Euros

Group rate (8 or more) 15 Euros