Ortús Chamber Music Festival Comes to Cork Next Month

The festival runs from Friday, February 25th to Sunday, 27th, in venues in Cork City and County.

Jan. 5, 2022  

The seventh Ortús Chamber Music Festival will take place from Friday, February 25th to Sunday, 27th, in venues in Cork City and County. Co-Founder, and Artistic Director of the Festival Mairéad Hickey, will welcome a cohort of some of the finest classical musicians on the international stage. Performing alongside Mairéad, (violin) will be celebrated Irish musicians, Fiachra Garvey (piano) and Siún Milne (violin), and international star violinist Fumika Mohri from Japan, cellists Brandon Cho (USA) and Alexander Kovalev (Russia), and violists Sindy Mohamed (France) and Sara Ferrández (Spain).

"We cannot wait to bring live chamber music to audiences in the heart of Cork City and County in February 2022. We would like to acknowledge, with thanks, the Arts Council, Cork City and County Councils, and all of our friends and supporters for continuing to support the festival during such difficult times'' said Mairéad.

Audiences will be treated to a tempting array of chamber music, from Dvorak's marvellous second piano quintet, to a Chausson's Concert together with works by Beethoven, Mozart, Shostakovich, Rimsky Korsakov and Irish composer, Sebastian Adams.

The Ortús Chamber Music Festival will take place from 25th to 27th February 2022 in Cork City, Tracton, and Midleton in Co. Cork. Tickets will be available for live performances, subject to current government guidelines. All concerts will be recorded for post festival streaming. Full details of the festival and ticket information can be found on ortusfestival.ie and through social media channels.

If people are interested in becoming a Festival Friend, please visit ortusfestival.ie/support/ or contact ortusfestival@gmail.com. Ortús is also on Facebook and Twitter.

