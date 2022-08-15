OLIVER CROMWELL IS REALLY VERY SORRY Will Premiere at Dublin Fringe

Introducing 'Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry' the new musical by award winning Production House 'Xnthony LTD'.

This is the story about a man the English don't remember and the Irish will never forget. Put your hands up for Oliver Cromwell: Daddy of Democracy, Puritan and total Taurus. Ollie's Army is back for a night of pure carnage, legendary pop anthems and bloody historical re-enactments. But listen, he's really very sorry. Really.

In this new musical, award winning cabaret artist, writer and producer Xnthony (aka Anthony Keigher) dives into the psyche of England's 'Daddy of Democracy' Oliver Cromwell in a transgressive and riotous exploration of English colonialism of Ireland. This is a pop musical extravaganza jam packed with soon to be iconic pop anthems like 'Puritanism', 'Horror Scope' and '800 years' not to mention Xnthony's electrifying comedic wit and historical rigour.

'Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry' is written by Xnthony, Sam Curtis Lindsay and Irish pop sensation ODU. Movement direction by Sarah Blanc with sound production by London music producers KLONG with set design by Emma Bailey (designer for the award winning musical 'Six: The Musical'. The production is produced by Hannah Turk with Anthony Keigher. It is funded by Arts Council Ireland and Arts Council England.

"After 3 years I am thrilled to finally premiere my new musical at Dublin Fringe Festival. Across numerous lockdowns and party-gates, we are finally ready to unveil our creation which will entertain and challenge Irish and English audiences alike. Get ready for carnage, comedy and soon to be iconic pop anthems. Historical revisionism has been this fun."

Funded by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon and Arts Council England. Developed at MAKE with Cork Midsummer Festival, Dublin Fringe Festival, Project Arts Centre, Theatre Forum and supported by NDT Broadgate.

BOOKING:

Project Arts Centre - Space Upstairs

Preview: 8.45PM, 20 September, €14

Performances: 8.45pm, 21-24 September

Matinee: 13:00, 24 September, €18/€16

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by Xnthony, Sam Curtis Lindsay and ODU

Movement direction by Sarah Blanc

Musical direction by Lung Dart

Set design by Emma Bailey

Produced by Hannah Turk with Xnthony

Image by LUxxER