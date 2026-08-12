MISS YOU by Chaos Factory to Return to Dublin Fringe Festival

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After sold out performances of their previous productions Kiss Kiss Slap Slap and Hotel Happiness, Chaos Factory will return to Dublin Fringe Festival with their passionate new work Miss You - this beautifully haunting production explores the phenomenon of missing women in Ireland:

Performances will run at Project Arts Centre Space Upstairs - as part of Dublin Fringe Festival 2026, from Sept 10th - 12th.

Chaos Factory is a female-led experimental theatre company led by Rachel Bergin, Venetia Bowe and Fionnuala Gygax. Their work regularly focuses on themes and narratives of Irish female life that are too often ignored. Chaos Factory bring conversations that happen in hushed tones between friends to the stage in the hope of creating a meaningful dialogue and experience for the audience.

In Chaos Factory's third return to Dublin Fringe Festival the company finally explore a theme that has been niggling at them since their founding in 2018. Sadly the theme is just as relevant in 2026.

Miss You is a new experimental theatre piece exploring the phenomenon of missing women, collective grief and the ethics of telling someone else's story through art.

On the 10 year anniversary of a woman's disappearance, her three college friends come together to create a piece of art to commemorate her. Using myth, film and movement, this piece pulls together fragments of memory, fantasy and reality to attempt to excavate the truth of what really happened and how it has shaped their lives since.

As their unresolved grief opens old wounds and blame begins to bubble up, can they find a way to re-connect with one another under these uncanny circumstances?

Inspired by the many cases of missing women in Ireland Miss You is an epic telling of a story that has become all too familiar.

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