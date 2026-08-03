JUDY – END OF THE RAINBOW to Open at The Everyman

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Breda Cashe and Pat Moylan will present the Irish premiere of Judy – End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter, at The Everyman from Thursday, August 27th to Saturday, 5th September. This Irish premiere will be directed by Conor Hanratty, with set & lighting design by Ciarán Bagnall, costume design by Valentina Gambardella, and musical direction by Niall Kinsella.

Judy – End of the Rainbow, is a play with music, humour, and drama, and it will also be at The Gaiety Theatre, Dublin from September, 8th to 19th and Opera House Belfast from 23rd to 26th of September.

It has been announced that West End Star, Anna-Jane Casey, will take on the role of Judy Garland. Anna-Jane's acclaimed, and lengthy, roll call of credits on stage include West Side Story, Chicago, Cats and the iconic Sybil in Fawlty Towers at the Apollo Theatre. She has just finished playing Aurora/ Spiderwoman in a brand new production of Kiss of the Spider Woman for Leicester Curve Theatre.

The full cast for this much anticipated production has been anounced: Anna-Jane Casey will be joined by a stellar cast of William Morgan, Will O'Connell, and Darragh Shannon.

Producers Breda Cashe and Pat Moylan said, “Judy Garland has always been and will always be an icon for us and we are delighted we are presenting the Irish Premiere of this multi award winning show that took both Broadway and the West End by storm”.

About the show:

Judy – End of the Rainbow focuses on the final months of the legendary Judy Garland's life as she arrives in London in 1968 for a five week sold out run at the Talk of the Town nightclub. Accompanied by her loyal pianist Anthony and new fiancé Mickey she is battling personal trauma, financial ruin and addiction and now she is there to reclaim her crown as the greatest performer of her generation.

This show has everything, humour, drama and the songs and music that made the iconic Judy Garland universally loved even to this day.

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