Edinburgh 2026: Review: CRYBABIES: THE SCARING, Pleasance Courtyard

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The Hook

Pulling off a cinematic horror spoof on stage takes rapid timing and absolute spatial control. Crybabies: The Scaring delivers both with brilliant ease. Returning to the Fringe, comedy trio Michael Clarke, Ed Jones, and James Gault deliver a deliciously unhinged narrative sketch show that crams virtually every classic horror movie trope into a single, non-stop laughing hour at Pleasance Two.

The Execution

Directed with punchy momentum by Jon Brittain, the story follows former priest Arthur Holland as he checks into a haunted, remote hotel. While the storyline is delightfully silly, the structure holds together remarkably well. The technical execution is surprisingly sharp for a Fringe run: quick lighting shifts and sudden sound effects pull off genuine jump scares that instantly pivot into big, room-shaking laughs.

The performing trio is exceptionally strong. Their quick-witted banter, silly punchlines, and seamless physical comedy keep the room electric from start to finish. Most jokes land with sharp intent, proving that even the most chaotic farce relies on tight cues and razor-sharp comic timing.

The Verdict

An insanely funny, trope-busting triumph, if you like to laugh at classic horror, run to get a ticket (just be prepared for a few genuinely silly jump scares along the way).

Crybabies: The Scaring plays at Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) until 30 August

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