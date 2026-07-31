Review: THE BRIGHTENING AIR at Gate Theatre

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Have you ever been sitting at a family dinner, watching the chaos unfold, and thought to yourself, "Oh my god, my family is so much - someone should write a show about us"? I know I certainly have. There is an innate fascination to the "living room play." Place a group of messy, complex relatives in a single domestic space, let the updates, grievances, and dark family humor spill out, and you quickly realize how universal our private domestic chaos actually is. It’s a genre rooted in the traditions of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard or Tracy Letts’s August: Osage County, proving that the mundane friction of family life, when packed into a single room, is more than enough to captivate an audience. For the first act of The Brightening Air, that formula works brilliantly.

Credit goes immediately to writer and director Conor McPherson and set designer Rae Smith, who place you squarely inside this rural homestead from the second you step into the auditorium. The detailed, textured stage design creates a living room so realistic that you feel less like a passive theatergoer and more like a fly on the wall, completely pulled into the family’s daily life.

For a couple of hours, you get to fully disconnect and live alongside these characters, brought to life by a truly tremendous cast. Kate Gilmore is an absolute standout as Billie, a character whose distinct quirks and hyper-focused way of moving through the world gently imply a neurodivergent mind, making you fall completely in love with her from her very first scene. Brian Gleeson gives a heart-wrenching performance as her overlooked brother; watching him try so hard to do all the right things in all the wrong ways makes you just want to reach out and give him a hug. Chris O’Dowd commands the stage, bringing an effortless presence to the domestic fray, while Judith Roddy plays his ex-wife with a quiet vulnerability that leaves you desperately wishing she would just wise up and get the life she actually deserves. Seán McGinley provides fantastic comic relief as the uncle, acting as a bizarre, Scrooge-like escape hatch from reality, and Aisling Kerans brings a wonderfully strange energy as the new girlfriend who stands out as a total outsider to the family's world.

In Act I, the raw, grounded reality of the script is utterly captivating. A cheating husband and a greedy uncle line up against a brother who carries the full weight of caregiving, it feels honest, relatable, and deeply human. The dialogue moves like a classic vocal ensemble, with overlapping domestic complaints building a chaotic tension where everyone talks, but no one listens.

However, the play takes a sharp, mythical turn into near-farce following a major plot twist in Act II. As the narrative veers off into the absurd, it becomes hard to follow, abruptly pulling you out of that sweet spot of "this could be my family" and replacing it with "wait, what just happened?"

Even with the story’s second-half pivot into the bizarre, the sheer talent on stage makes it a night worth experiencing. If you want to see masterclass acting and sit inside a beautifully constructed world, run to get a ticket - just be prepared for the story to get a little weird before the final bow.

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