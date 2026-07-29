Leslie Dowdall and Flo McSweeney Will Bring NATURAL WOMEN to the Everyman

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After decades of friendship, Irish eighties rock icons Leslie Dowdall and Flo McSweeney are finally sharing the stage together for the very first time with their brand-new show, Natural Women.

Backed by an all-star band and stunning visual projections, this uplifting and soulful performance pays homage to two of music's greatest female voices — Linda Ronstadt and Carole King.

Audiences can expect to hear unforgettable classics such as “Up on the Roof,” “You're No Good,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “It's Too Late.”

“This show is all about women celebrating women,” says Flo. “We're not a tribute act — no wigs will be harmed! It's really about Leslie and me finally performing together after more than 30 years of friendship. It's about still being here, still doing what we love, and feeling ageless every time we step on stage.”

For many, these songs were the soundtrack of the 1970s — and through Natural Women, Leslie and Flo bring them back to life with heart, authenticity, and joy.

Natural Women: Linda, Carole, Flo, and Leslie — four natural women, one unforgettable show.

Leslie and Flo: Natural Women takes place on Thursday 8 October in The Everyman.

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