JOHN B. KEANE'S THE MATCHMAKER To Play At Gaiety Theatre 8- 10 June

Due to many requests and overwhelming demand, Michael Scott's iconic production of JOHN B. KEANE'S hilarious dramatic comedy THE MATCHMAKER starring Jon Kenny and Norma Sheahan is back at the Gaiety Theatre Dublin for three days only 8-10th June 2023! This production has been totally selling out theatres across the country with queues at the box office of many theatres and SOLD OUT notices posted on the doors of many others.

Michael Scott's original production of the show opened in Dublin January 2001 starring Anna Managhan and Des Keogh. The Production went on to tour Ireland, sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival, become a Video and DVD with Sony, a BBC Radio Series, and play 'off Broadway'. Many of Ireland's leading actors have joined the production over the years, including, Mary McEvoy, Ann Charleston (Madge in Neighbours), Geraldine Plunkett, Des Nealon and the late Mick Lally one of our most loved actors.

Now for it 22nd year, JON KENNY (The Banshees of Inisherin and d'Unbelievables with Pat Shortt) is joined by one of Ireland leading dramatic actresses NORMA SHEAHAN - FOR 3 DAYS ONLY 8th - 10th June 2023 (with two matinees). Together they play a myriad of characters in this hilarious and earthy dramatic comedy. Tickets from €20.50 including booking fee are on sale now from Click Here.

The play follows the efforts of Dicky Mick Dicky O Connor to make matches for the lonely and lovelorn. Using his inimitable way with words and his one sense of "devilment" and wit, Keane delves into the longings, hungers, fears and foibles of this collection of lonely country people and creates a marvellously colourful world, taking us back to a simpler time, when phones were few and far between and the only web was one left behind by spiders.

Norma Sheahan fresh from her sold out performances at the Gaiety in January of Willy Russell' s SHIRLEY VALENTINE is loved by Irish audiences from her roles in The Clinic, Bridget and Eamon and Moone Boy. Norma is the only other actress apart from Vanessa Redgrave to have sold out the Gaiety Theatre in a one woman show (not once, but three times) in her role as Willy Russell's Shirley Valentine. Shirley Valentine has just completed an enormously successful national tour.