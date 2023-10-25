JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Comes to Cork Opera House in December

The stage is set for yet another Cork Opera House pantomime extravaganza, with the venue’s outstanding production team set to reach new heights this festive season with Jack and the Beanstalk.



Opening on December 2, Jack and the Beanstalk will dazzle and delight audiences over a 70-show run that will continue through the New Year period until January 21. Audiences and fans of all ages keen to enter the spirit of adventure, mischief and fun are already booking online ensuring they can join Jack, Jill, Patsy the Cow, Rancid, Spit Snot, a magical golden harp, an enchanted golden-egg laying goose, and of course everyone’s rollicking favourite Nanny Nellie live at Cork Opera House.



Jack and the Beanstalk Director, Trevor Ryan, is feeling the fun and scale of this special production: “I'm thrilled to be back for my 10th panto as director / co-writer and working with the best cast in the country, led by the perennial Nanny Nellie. It’s been 14 years since the last ‘Jack’ at Cork Opera House and this production promises to be our biggest panto yet.”



As well as co-writing the script with Ryan (a creative partnership celebrating 10 years this season), stalwart Frank Mackey returns to the stage as Cork’s favourite Panto Dame, Nanny Nellie. The daring title hero Jack is played by Colm Quinn, while his charming neighbour and best friend Jill is played by Megan Pottinger.



Ali McCormack is the all-singing, all-dancing moo-sical star Patsy the Cow. Michael Grennell returns as the superbly menacing Rancid, the giant’s henchman, while West End star, Sam Lupton, will play Spit Snot, his blundering sidekick. Joining them all on stage is a full cast of fabulous professional dancers, musicians and the wonderful young talent from Cork's stage schools.



Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson, says: "It's our favourite time of year at Cork Opera House and our hard-working production team and cast behind Jack and the Beanstalk are already making sure that we are going to bring our patrons something special. We're delighted to welcome Skechers back as our show sponsors, they continue to be fantastic partners in helping us bring our beloved Panto to the people of Cork.

"I'm also very pleased to say the Relaxed Performance of our Panto will return for two performances this year, giving families and schools the opportunity to bring children with autism and sensory differences to see our fantastic show in a way that is accessible to this important audience. We look forward to a fantastic season at Cork Opera House"



More information about the Relaxed Performance is available on the venue’s Facebook page or by contacting boxoffice@corkoperahouse.ie for a full information document.