Irish Of The West End Launch New Free Online Concert Series

Irish West End Stars launch New Online Concert Series free of charge for 'a nation of theatre-goers'

With theatres closed, and rehearsal studios empty, both at home and in the West End, IYMT has just rolled out a New Online Concert Series, 'Waving Through A Window', for the coming weeks - direct from the leading names of Irish Musical Theatre's living rooms!

Starting from this weekend, the mini concerts will be streamed live from IYMT's Instagram Live from 8pm. Artistic Director of Irish Youth Musical Theatre, Séimí Campbell, said that 'With the help and generosity of some of our most loved and renowned Irish stars of the West End and Broadway, we are delighted to offer these concerts FREE of charge to help entertain the nation - Ireland's faithful audiences and biggest musical theatre fans - during these anxious times.'

This weekend's line up features Cork-born actor Claire O'Leary currently starring in Les Misérables (West End), bringing her favourite songs from the show and her career; and Irish actor/ composer, Caroline Kay, sharing some music from her new Irish musical, 'Daisy'.

Other loved international Irish stars will be announced each week, as they invite you into their living room for an evening of Musical Theatre. Tune in Live on IYMT's instagram at: @irishyouthmusicaltheatre

Irish Youth Musical Theatre was launched in January under Colm Wilkinson and Campbell, run in partnership with the Royal Irish Academy of Music.



