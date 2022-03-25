Irish Artists To Host SOLIDARITY – A Night To Support The People Of Ukraine At The Abbey Theatre

The Abbey Theatre is proudly partnering with a group of independent Irish artists for SOLIDARITY, a night of performances, poetry and song to support those affected by the war in Ukraine. The event will raise money for a number of charities working with victims of forced migration worldwide.

Hosted by Panti Bliss, SOLIDARITY will feature musical performances from Camille O'Sullivan, Kila and Maria Doyle Kennedy, readings from playwright Mark O'Halloran, author Sinead Gleeson, performance artist Amanda Coogan and actor Stephen Rea, with more performers to be announced in the coming weeks. The performances will include a mix of both Ukrainian and Irish literature and song.

Dublin gallery, Hang Tough, will be unveiling a special limited edition artwork to purchase on the night, with all proceeds being donated to Scoop Foundation. The evening will also include a special presentation from Ireland Helps Ukraine.

Playing on the Abbey stage at 7pm on Sunday 10th April, tickets go on sale today. Audiences can purchase a ticket at a price point they can afford (€25/€30/€40/€50/ €75/€100) and 100% of the box-office will be donated to the Irish Refugee Council, Doras and Irish Emergency Alliance.

Statement from artist and SOLIDARITY Co-Organiser, Janet Moran:

"Like so many who were horrified by recent events and like so many looking for a way to do something useful, I thought that perhaps as an Irish actor/writer, the thing I could do would be to gather Irish artists to do a fundraiser where we might show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the artists of Ukraine and also raise funds for charities working on relief efforts.

I approached friends and colleagues who work in the sector for advice, ideas and contacts. Everyone I asked was generous with their time and anxious to help make an event happen that would show support for the Ukrainian people and showcase Ukrainian literature. From there, we all used our contacts to invite performers to take part. Again, people were delighted to be asked and happy to take part. We have confirmed an extraordinary line up of our best talent.

I then approached the Abbey Theatre to ask if they might act as the forum within which this loose collaboration of artists including poets, actors, musicians, film makers, dancers could create an evening of entertainment, inspiration and information and solidarity. The Abbey have been extraordinary. They have supported us wholeheartedly and given our National theatre and its resources to this effort. Slava Ukraini!"

Caitríona McLaughlin and Mark O'Brien, Co-Directors of the Abbey Theatre added:

"We are delighted to work with this group of Irish artists to host this important event. Art has the power to not only inspire but help us to make sense of the world around us. We are honoured that the work of Ukrainian artists will be heard from the stage of our national theatre and that Irish artists are gathering to show solidarity with all those affected."

Tickets for SOLIDARITY are on sale now at https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/whats-on/solidarity/, with more performers to be announced in the coming weeks.