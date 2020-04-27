Ireland Performs, Facebook & Culture Ireland Present Caitríona O'Leary Online





On Saturday May 2, 2020, Heresy Records' recording artist Caitríona O'Leary (www.caitrionaoleary.com) will perform an online concert of unaccompanied songs for Ireland Performs, an initiative to support presentations by Irish artists in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be streamed through Caitríona's social media channels and will also be carried on Culture Ireland's Facebook page.



Ansacht na nAnsacht (Love of Loves) - Ireland Performs

Saturday May 2, 2020 @ 12.30 PM (Ireland/UK)

Link to the broadcast: https://events.cultureireland.ie/events/caitriona-oleary/



Ireland Performs was launched on April 3, 2020, attracting over 120,000 viewers from around the world during its first week. Funded by Facebook Ireland and Culture Ireland, a division of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Ireland Performs has hosted artists including Mick Flannery, John Spillane and Sharon Shannon.

Caitríona's performance of Ansacht na nAnsacht (Love of Loves) was conceived to celebrate the glory of unaccompanied song - a genre in which she is a recognized master. "This music is a special genre of vocal art called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master" - General Anzeiger (Bonn, Germany). The repertoire for this concert is organized around themes of love and nature featuring songs from the 13th - 20th centuries including medieval songs, sean nós songs and folksongs from Ireland, Scotland and America.



This coming summer Heresy Records will release The Red Book of Ossory, presenting the debut of the early music/jazz ensemble Anakronos, founded by and featuring Caitríona. In October 2020 Heresy Records will release another album featuring Caitríona - Strange Wonders, The Wexford Carols Volume 2, produced by Ethan Johns, with Caitríona O'Leary, Alison Balsom, Seth Lakeman, Clara Sanabras, John Smith, Olov Johannson, the choir Stile Antico and others.







