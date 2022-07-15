Internationally Acclaimed ALBATROSS Opens in Dublin Next Week

Inspired by Samuel Taylor Coleridge's classic The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Albatross brings Coleridge's tortured seaman into the present day to recount one man's doomed journey on the open sea. A fast paced adventure filled with sea battles, storms, and ice-bound ships, Albatross uses visually thrilling stagecraft powered by the latest multimedia technology to bring The Mariner into the modern world.

Co-written by Matthew Spangler, whose adapation of The Kite Runner will open on Broadway this July, alongside Benjamin Evett who also stars, recreating his 2015 Elliot Norton Award winning solo performance of The Mariner; this rollicking sea yarn is directed by Rick Lombardo.

This high-paced and riveting one-person show tells the "true" story behind the Mariner's epic voyage in Coleridge's poem. Set on board a privateer ship in the 1720s, the play includes everything Coleridge left out, including the violence and swearing.

Described as "captivating" by the Boston Globe, the production has been critically acclaimed in its prior runs including Off Broadway in New York City, Edinburgh Fringe, and multiple cities in the United States including Boston, Phoenix and Atlanta.

WRITTEN BY Matthew Spangler and Benjamin Evett

DIRECTED BY Rick Lombardo

LIGHTING + PROJECTION DESIGN BY Ari Herzig

COSTUME DESIGN BY Frances McSherry

SOUND DESIGN BY Rick Lombardo

PERFORMED BY Benjamin Evett