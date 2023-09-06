International and Irish Artists Arrive in Cork For Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival

Over 100 international and Irish artists are arriving in Cork to perform at Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival this week, 7th – 10th September.

Collaboration and shared experiences are at the beating heart of this festival. At its core, is the ‘37d03d Residency’, in which artists come together in small rooms of Cork city, to experiment, share and create new work to present at pop up shows this week.

Residency participants include: Alex Somers, Alexi Murdoch, Anais Mitchell, Andrew Barr, Anna B Savage, Anna Mullarkey, Aoife Duffin, Ariel Engel, Caimin Gilmore, Calum Duncan, Caroline Rose, Christof van der Ven, Cillian Murphy, David Kitt, Dermot Kennedy, Dustin O’Halloran, Elaine Howley, Enda Walsh, Eoin French, Hana Stretton, Jack Phelan, Kate Ellis, Laoise Leahy, Leslie Feist, Liam O’Neill, Luke Murphy, Max Porter, Megan Barker, Memorial, Myles O’Reilly, Niamh Regan, Olafur Arnalds, Paddy Keenan, Peadar O’Goill, Richard Reed Parry, Romain Bly, Robert Ames, Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Sally Cinnamon, Shahzad Ismaily, Sophie Gough, The Space Between, The Staves, The Vernon Spring, Thom Gill, Todd Dahlhoff, and Ye Vagabonds.

Keep eyes on the Sounds from a Safe Harbour social media pages for plenty of surprises to come in the coming days.

FREE SHOWS

In a new wave of pop up announcements, SFSH reveal some new programme additions:

This Friday, 8th September, at 5pm, Quiet River of Dust (Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire), will perform a free show at The Pav, Carey’s Lane; Ballydehob singer songwriter Molly O’Mahony will perform at Callanan’s pub 5pm Saturday 9th September; and pianist, composer, and arranger from Dublin Daniel Luke will perform at the cocktail bar of the River Lee, 5pm Sunday.

Cork artist Sophie Gough hosts a live painting pop-up with special guests 12-2pm Saturday at the Marina Market; The Space Between host a free yoga session, ‘The Practice’ in the Rose Garden, Fitzgerald’s Park, 10am on Sunday; and artist Dorothy Cross and writer Max Porter are in conversation in the Crawford Art Gallery lecture theatre, at 11.30am Sunday.

Some very special moments will happen at 3:20pm on Saturday as 20 artists will pop up in 20 bars across the city. Details to be revealed on the Sounds from a Safe Harbour social media pages.

SPECIAL GUESTS

After many years recording and performing with a string of musical talents including Amy Winehouse, Kano, Gabriels, Joy Crookes and MF DOOM, London-based composer and producer Sam Beste embarked on his debut solo adventures as The Vernon Spring in 2021.

Sam has been invited to create a festival specific edition of his album Earth, On a Good Day with some of the artists that will feature on the SFSH/37d03d residency. Special guests on this show will be Anna B Savage, Ariel Engle, Hana Stretton, Kate Ellis, Max Porter, Olafur Arnalds, Shahzad Ismaily, and more – 2pm, Sunday 10th September at Live at St Luke’s.

This year, with the help of Quiet Lights festival, SFSH has invited the Irish folk music duo Ye Vagabonds to interact and respond to the residency and host the festival finale Lighthouse Constellations, 6pm Sunday 10th September at Cork Opera House. Special guests on the night will be: Anais Mitchell, Caimin Gilmore, Cormac Begley, Dermot Kennedy, Eoin French, Hana Stretton, Kate Ellis, Memorial, Myles O’Reilly, Niamh Regan, Paddy Keenan, Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Romain Bly, Shahzad Ismaily, The Staves + more.

For full programme details, and to book for ticketed shows, visit Click Here