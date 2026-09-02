HEROES OF TOMORROW to Premiere in Dublin and Galway

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The award-winning Brokentalkers, with theatre-maker Andy Smith, will present the world premiere of Heroes of Tomorrow - a play that tackles the complexities and contradictions of living in today's world and asks what role artists can play as it explores these themes and ideas, through the life and work of fictional artist, Jan Hansen:

Performances will run at Project Arts Centre (Space Upstairs), Dublin from 25 September - 4 October [Dublin Theatre Festival 2026]; and Black Box Theatre, Galway on 7 October.

Created internationally renowned and award-winning Dublin-based company Brokentalkers in collaboration with acclaimed theatre-maker Andy Smith, HEROES OF TOMORROW is a new work for theatre that considers that asks questions around the purpose of art and what part it can play.

HEROES OF TOMORROW tells the story of celebrated artist Jan Hansen. Born in 1974 in Tromsø in Norway, along with his partner Caoimhe Keenan, where Jan has been resident in Ireland since 2020. His 30-year career has seen him win awards, exhibiting work worldwide at prestigious venues including Astrup Fearnley in Oslo, Tate Modern in London, The Guggenheim Bilbao and IMMA in Dublin. Jan Hansen is an artist who likes to explore what art is; ask questions of what it can do and where it can happen. Critics have written how his work recognises the human in a world of changing power and perception.

There are rumours that Jan is involved in - or at least is a vocal supporter of - direct action and activism. We know that in 2008 he was present at protests opposing the construction of the Corrib gas field in Erris on the west coast of Ireland.

Jan has recently been announced as the latest recipient of the BEYOND THE FUTURE commission. Sponsored by a consortium of three global tech companies, they set this up 'to support art that reflects their principles, values and intentions'. Jan Hansen has announced that his work will be called THE END OF IT ALL. There are rumours that the work might be his last, but no-one wants to believe that.

With an exciting cast that includes Irish actress Malua Ní Chléirigh, known for her recent stage roles at the Abbey Theatre (The Whiteheaded Boy, Bán) and screen work including hit comedy The Young Offenders, the US film The Body is Water, and the C4 TV series The Rachel Incident; Alice Roots who is part of the UK based all-female led performance company Figs in Wigs - who for the last 10 years have been making semi-epic, genre-bending performance that sits somewhere in between live-art, music, theatre, comedy and dance; and lastly emerging Dublin actor Michael Tient, who just finished The Whiteheaded Boy at the Abbey Theatre too and starred in his first feature film 'Kung Fu Deadly' a new action comedy, which was released this year.

Considering art, power and protest, HEROES OF TOMORROW is a story of possibility, connection and corruption. An epic tale of oil, trade, weaponry, technology, colony and creativity. Of Vikings, empire, exploitation and extraction. It's a story of how we got here: a world where things feel a bit fragile and fragmented. Where it feels like there is a gentle rumble underneath everything.

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