EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THE VAN GOGH SHOGH, Assembly George Street

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What would Vincent van Gogh make of today’s overpriced, 360-degree digital "immersive" art spectacles? In The Van Gogh Shogh, Philadelphia-based clown Donna Oblongata resurrects the post-impressionist painter as a destitute, Uber Eats-delivering gig worker trapped in a makeshift, interactive afterlife. Equipped with a fiery orange beard, a bloody ear bandage, and a courier backpack, Oblongata transforms the Front Room at Assembly George Street into a part-gallery tour, part-art workshop chaos engine.

As a clown, Oblongata possesses an impressive physical presence and deadpan restraint. Her audience management is remarkably sharp; when dragging four unsuspecting "protégés" onstage to paint their own rendition of The Starry Night, she commands the room with confident, improvisational authority. Bad brushstrokes, hesitation, and odd spectator comments are instantaneously reframed into weaponised comedic bits. Her beat-awareness shines during a delightfully absurdist color theory lesson and a mid-show night café karaoke rendition of Meat Loaf, keeping the crowd tightly in her grip.

Underneath the chaos, the show attempts to probe deeper questions about the fair value of artists, artistic exploitation, and what art is truly for in today’s gig economy. However, these heavier thematic queries remain largely flat, drowned out by the surrounding silliness. The piece plays out as a series of fast-paced gags and eccentric art tangents, fun in the moment, but lacking a stronger dramatic core to elevate it beyond a quirky, glorified museum tour.

Oblongata remains an engaging performer with formidable crowd-handling instincts. While the show delivers plenty of absurd giggles, its bigger ideas stay stuck on the canvas surface.

The Van Gogh Shogh plays at Assembly George Street (St Andrews Square - Front Room) until 31 August 2026.

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