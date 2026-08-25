BY THE LIGHT OF THE SILVERY MOON Tour to Open in Cork
Musicians Brian Fleming and Aisling Lyons join the seanchaí on stage for the live production.
Following sold-out performances and enthusiastic audience response, award-winning storyteller, musician and modern-day seanchaí Aindrias de Staic will begin his national tour of 'By the Light of the Silvery Moon', a live production that celebrates Ireland's storytelling tradition through music, folklore and theatre.
'By the Light of the Silvery Moon' draws on the legacy of Ireland's great bards, including Raifteirí an File, Brian Merriman and Aindrias Mac Cruitín, bringing their influence into a performance that feels both deeply rooted, often irreverent and unmistakably current with today's folk revival.
The tour opens at Cork Arts Theatre (3 + 4 September), then continues to Pavilion Theatre, Dublin (6 Sept), Kilconly Community Centre, Galway (19 Sept), Glencorrib Kilroe Community Centre, Co. Mayo (25 Sept), The Courthouse Arts Centre, Wicklow (16 Oct), Killarney (26 Oct), Siamsa Tíre, Tralee (27 Oct), VISUAL Carlow (30 Oct), Axis Ballymun, Dublin (19 November), plus further dates to be announced.
With fiddle in hand, Aindrias leads audiences through a landscape shaped by myth, memory and the oral traditions of the west of Ireland. Stories of forgotten villages, travelling musicians, mischievous spirits and encounters with the otherworld unfold with wit, warmth and a performer whose connection to the seanchaí tradition has earned him acclaim across Ireland and beyond.
Joining him on stage are two of Ireland's most respected musicians: Brian Fleming on bodhrán, and Aisling Lyons on harp and concertina. Their live score is an integral part of the performance, creating an atmosphere that shifts effortlessly between exuberance and reflection, allowing each story to find its own rhythm and emotional depth.
Aindrias says “I am delighted to be back on the road with the bardic troupe of Ais & Brian. We have such craic in this show bouncing hearty rhythms into the stories and it's different every night”
Rather than presenting folklore as something preserved behind glass, 'By the Light of the Silvery Moon' treats stories as living tradition - shared, performed and reimagined for contemporary audiences while remaining faithful to their origins.
Rich with music, humour and imagination, the production offers an evening that celebrates the enduring power of spoken storytelling and the cultural inheritance it continues to carry.
2026 Tour Dates
- Thursday & Friday 3–4 September – Cork Arts Theatre
- Sunday 6 September – Pavilion Theatre, Dublin
- Saturday 19 September – Kilconly Community Centre, Co. Galway
- Friday 25 September – Glencorrib Kilroe Community Centre, Co. Mayo
- Friday 16 October – The Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely
- Monday 26 October – Killarney
- Tuesday 27 October – Siamsa Tíre, Tralee
- Friday 30 October – VISUAL Carlow
- Thursday 19 November – Axis Ballymun, Co. Dublin
+ Further dates to be announced.
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