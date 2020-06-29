Gaiety Theatre CEO Jeremy Wyatt Says Christmas Pantomime is in 'Serious Doubt'

Gaiety Theatre's Christmas panto may not go on this year, due to the health crisis and ongoing social distancing requirements, according to Daily Record.

"We cannot do socially distanced theatre," said Gaiety CEO, Jeremy Wyatt. "We continue to make plans for a panto but are realistic at the same time. The production is now in serious doubt and that is a huge shame. The show is cast and is set to be a huge success."

He goes on to say that the production is just not possible with the current circumstances.

"But shows live and breathe on audiences and, without those, it simply would not be viable to go ahead," Wyatt said.

Wyatt also said that the theatre would have been in serious financial trouble, if not for the £160,000 it received in grant and loan funding at the start of the crisis.

"We really should have been bust by now when you think about it," he said. "But we have been resolute and we will continue to be that way in the months ahead."

Wyatt says that, even without a panto, the show must go on!

"If we need to cancel the panto we will bust a gut to produce some kind of show, whether it be streamed for schoolchildren or something on our online channels."

