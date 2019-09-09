Final Headliner Announced For Cork Opera House As Part Of The 2019 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Direct from their sold out West Coast US tour, 'No Strings Attached' - A Live Orchestral Rendition of: DR. DRE: 2001 will headline Cork Opera House on Sunday October 27th as part of this year's Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

'No Strings Attached' features many intricate musical layers, adding some of Europe's finest orchestral players with a live band to perform a complete rendition of one of the best hip-hop albums of all time DR. DRE: 2001.

Merging both traditional orchestra players with contemporary live hip-hop music, DR. DRE: 2001 will be performed from start to finish along with some of Dre's other West Coast classics.

Dr. Dre's 2001 is the iconic comeback album. Dre threw down against all the haters and doubters, and it's absolutely epic. This rendition, featuring orchestral players and a classical style brings out the many layers of each track. Accompanied by the rap, beats, guest DJs and artists, 'No Strings Attached' is by no means a typical orchestral event, but rather a full and enhanced 2001 experience.

Tickets €26.00 earlybird / €29.50 standing / €32.50 seated on sale Tuesday 10am from Cork Opera House Box Office and Ticketmaster.ie



Over 18s - Id required

Event Promo Video :No Strings Attached - Dr Dre 2001 CORK 2019 Promo







