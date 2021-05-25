Design POP Returns in August to Cork City and Online

Cork city's architecture, design and food festival, Design POP, is set to return to the streets of Cork and online this August 27th - 29th.

Following the postponement of the 2020 festival due to the pandemic, organisers have endeavoured to create an event with health and safety in mind, that will still allow for meaningful connections and engagement.

Over three days, enjoy architecture, food and design through a series of architectural pavilions, events, talks, exhibitions and conversations.

Design POP 2021 will be focusing on topics of learning, collaborations, and conversation around important social, sustainable and environmental topics. This celebratory festival enriches and engages with attendees by bringing together leading Irish designers, architects, and food makers to collaborate in forums, share creative experiences and create connections. Save the date: 27 - 29th August 2021.

Festival Director Amy McKeogh says: "The Design POP team and I are all really looking forward to the festival this year and excited to show the public what we have been working on for the past few months. We have 7 amazing Architect, Designer and Food collaborations working on 7 different pavilions which will be situated in different locations around Cork. The Architects and Designers are currently developing and finalising their pavilion designs, while collaborating with the food producers, who are working on the public interactive element of the structure. It is a fantastic process to watch, with each of the different pairings coming up with different and exciting ideas and concepts.

Along with the pavilions we are excited to share the line-up of over 25 guest speakers, 7 pavilions and different events happening around the city over the weekend.

The Design POP programme will be announced mid-June, with tickets going on sale at the same time. www.designpop.ie