DUBLIN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2026: Review: CYCLONE, 1 Railway Court
ANU Productions unearths the elusive life of undefeated Black Irish boxer Billy Warren in an atmospheric immersive production.
Set within the intimate, confined spaces of 1 Railway Court, Louise Lowe’s Cyclone, presented by ANU Productions, unearths the elusive life of Billy "The Cyclone" Warren. Billy was an undefeated Black Irish boxer, a gun-runner carrying dispatches for Michael Collins, and a solitary street vendor who spent nearly fifty years standing outside Dublin’s GPO in a bowler hat and Crombie coat selling boot polish. The production frames his story around a journalist attempting to verify Billy’s history against the fierce resistance of his 40-year companion, Mikey, who refuses to let his friend be reduced to a sterile list of facts and dates. As Billy’s real name and origins shift between Australia, Argentina, and Dublin, the play weaves shifting memories, boxing bouts, and public sales pitches into a fragmented tapestry of identity.
Immersive theatre works best when physical closeness strips away the safety of passive observation, and that proximity is immediate here. The production's greatest strength lies in its extraordinary performances and striking visual choreography. The physical depiction of Billy’s boxing career is astonishing. Centimeters away from where the audience stands, the fight sequences unfold as an exquisite hybrid of violent athleticism, precise dance, and character study. You feel the displacement of air with every throw, watching the performers read each other's bodies and micro-gestures with deadpan restraint and lightning-fast agility. Supported by an evocative musical soundscape that grounds every emotional shift, the cast commands total attention, making every individual encounter feel urgent and deeply human.
Yet, while uncertainty about memory and identity is central to the piece, the script struggles to weave its compelling fragments into a cohesive arc. Individual mises-en-scène are striking in isolation, but they rarely accumulate into a cumulative dramatic argument. As accounts of carrying messages under cover of selling shirt studs intersect with disputed fight records against Jack Johnson and moments of quiet vulnerability, it becomes difficult to map how scenes connect or where the journey is heading. The play's structural fracture leaves the audience baffled by the whole despite admiring every part.
Cyclone remains a testament to ANU Productions' performative muscle and atmospheric intensity. It offers breathtaking, eye-level encounters with remarkable actors, even if its narrative structure leaves the overarching story frustratingly elusive.
Cyclone runs as part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2026 at 1 Railway Court through October 10.
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