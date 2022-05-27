Belgrade Theatre Stages THE ALLESLEY SILAS Following Sell-out Success Last Summer

This July, the Belgrade Theatre is delighted to be staging Alan Pollock's The Allesley Silas in B2, following a sell-out run by From the Heart Theatre Company last summer during Coventry's City of Culture year. Based on George Eliot's beloved novel Silas Marner, the production will run from Sat 23 - Sat 30 July.

The Allesley Silas premiered last summer in a site-specific production in Allesley in Coventry, created with the communities of Allesley and Allesley Park, where the story is set.

The large-scale music theatre production involves 24 performers. Returning to lead the cast from the 2021 production are Adrian DeCosta as Silas Marner (We Love You City, Belgrade Theatre 2010), Marc Carey as Squire Cass (SeaView, Belgrade Film & Digital 2021) and local artists John Bennell, Amy Kakoura and Gemma-Louise Sharman.

The cast of professional and community performers come from Coventry, Iran and beyond, having worked with Pollock and original director Nick Walker to create the production.

Eliot's novel tells the story of linen weaver Silas Marner - a man, once an outsider, who, in his caring for a child, finds redemption, acceptance, respect and love in his community.

Nick Walker's magical production, adapted for the stage by Alan Pollock (One Night in November, Belgrade Theatre 2008), is brought to the Belgrade by Coventry director Olivia Marie, with music composed by Rebecca Applin and sets and costumes designed by Abby Clarke.

During the original staging last year, the creative team partnered with a school, a pub, a community centre, local churches and a walkers' group. The production includes original music and songs by Rebecca Applin from the Silas Chorus, and features original fabrics produced by local residents inspired by acclaimed artist Cathy Renken. Produced in association with Coventry City of Culture Trust.

Alan Pollock said: "We are so delighted to bring this show to a wider audience. We're a new company determined to tell great Midlands stories in accessible and joyous ways, and this is a fantastic platform for us."

The Allesley Silas runs in the Belgrade's B2 auditorium from Sat 23 - Sat 30 July. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or by visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.